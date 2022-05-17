I find it very hard to see Rafael Nadal winning Roland Garros; Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the top-2 favorites: Nick Lester

Over the years, very rarely has Rafael Nadal not been the heavy favorite going into the French Open. However, Nadal hasn't reached a Masters 1000 final on clay leading up to the French Open for the first time in his career (excluding 2020 when only Rome was held).

This led to former British player turned commentator Nick Lester raising serious doubts about Nadal's chances in Paris.

The 13-time French Open champion has struggled with injuries for the better part of the last two months. Initially, a rib fracture ruled out Nadal for six weeks, and just as he was looking to get his form back, Rafael Nadal's persistent foot injury flared up again in his match against Denis Shapovalov in Rome.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Nadal has not made a final on clay this year through the first week of May, the first time he's had such a drought since 2004 (before he had made any ATP clay finals. Nadal has not made a final on clay this year through the first week of May, the first time he's had such a drought since 2004 (before he had made any ATP clay finals.

During his appearance on a podcast episode with Tennis Talk, Lester declared that he found it quite difficult to see the Spaniard winning a 14th French Open title. He added that he thinks the 35-year-old is in a bad place physically.

"Where he's at right now, I find it very hard to see Rafa winning Roland Garros at the moment, which obviously is a fairly big statement. But I think physically he's in a bad place," Lester said during the chat.

Lester named Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz as his top two favorites to win the Roland Garros title.

"I would have Djokovic and Alcaraz as your top-2 favorites," he went on to say.

While he feels Alcaraz will certainly be Djokovic's biggest challenge in Paris, a lack of experience in winning Grand Slam titles could go against him

"Alcaraz clearly not with the experience of a major which probably may count against him overall. Two weeks, seven matches - you've got to manage your time, you've got to manage your schedule, and a lot of different emotions that also go on as well during that period of time," he explained.

Lester believes Nadal's deep runs in Australia and Indian Wells took a lot out of him. He opined that the Spanish legend has been unable to manage his foot injury as well as he has over the years.

"You go back to 2005-06 - the first time the foot was diagnosed, and he has carried that injury his whole career. He's just managed it well. I'm not so sure he's managing it very well at the moment," he expressed.

Lester highlighted that by Nadal's own admission, the foot injury seems to be harder to handle as he grows older. The World No. 5 could not fight through the pain in the Italian Open against Denis Shapovalov and lost the match in three sets.

What is the current status of Rafael Nadal's foot injury and French Open plans?

Rafael Nadal at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Five

The 21-time Grand Slam champ recently announced that he will travel to Paris on Wednesday in preparation for the French Open. The foot injury still seems to be bothering Nadal, but the Spaniard has prior experience in dealing with this particular injury.

The Spaniard also revealed that his doctor is set to travel with him to Paris to help him manage the injury during the course of the tournament. Whether Nadal can recover in time for the French Open and win his 14th title at the event remains to be seen.

