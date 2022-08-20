"I find it ironic that we won't let the world's greatest tennis player in because he is not vaccinated" - US Senator Rand Paul weighs in on Novak Djokovic's US Open controversy

Novak Djokovic's inability to enter the United States due to his unvaccinated status has become a bigger talking point in light of the large number of unvaccinated immigrants entering the country of late. US Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, recently added weight behind the Serbian tennis great and believes it is ironic that Djokovic will be denied entry if he travels to the US for the 2022 US Open.

As things stand, the three-time US Open champion will not be able to enter the US as the vaccine mandate is still active for unvaccinated non-citizens flying into the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently relaxed some of its regulations to state that unvaccinated persons will no longer be differentiated from vaccinated people. However, that only applies to American citizens.

Speaking on the topic of migrants entering in large numbers across the southern border, Senator Paul opened up on the controversy surrounding the Serbian tennis great.

"I find it ironic that we won't let the world's greatest tennis player in because he is not vaccinated, Djokovic, when we let in thousands and thousands of migrants come in unvaccinated. Talk about hypocrisy! Maybe you should talk to the CDC about that," Rand Paul said during an appearance on Fox News.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), in charge of organizing the US Open, has already stated its adherence to the government's rules and regulations on the vaccine mandate at any given point in time. Djokovic was mentioned in the initial entry list for the men's singles event at the US Open due to rankings at the time. However, his eventual participation is solely dependent on the vaccine mandate and whether or not it changes ahead of the August 29 start of the US Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion has time and again clarified that he will not get vaccinated come what may.

"I like it when the tournament [has] the best players in the world" - Daniil Medvedev on Novak Djokovic's US Open participation

Current ATP World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's US Open controversy. The Russian player stated that his opinion will certainly not matter in the decision-making process, but he is in favor of the Serbian player's participation in the Grand Slam tournament in New York City.

Medvedev prefers competing for the biggest titles against fellow top players in world tennis.

I cannot do anything. It is the government who sets the rules, so I do not know if it can actually change or not," Medvedev said, as per Eurosport. "If you ask me, if I would be the decision-maker, sure I want Novak to play. I like it when the tournament [has] the best players in the world."

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are locked in an interesting battle in the all-time Grand Slam title race and Medvedev wants to see it continue at this year's US Open.

"This competition against Rafa is super intense and super interesting. So I would love to see him there in New York," Medvedev added.

Medvedev defeated the Serbian great in last year's US Open final, thus denying him a Calendar Grand Slam, i.e. winning all four Majors in the same year. Medvedev produced one of his best ever performances, winning the title match 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

