"I find it sad that you play a professional sport and don't absolutely love it" - Tracy Austin reacts to Nick Kyrgios' statements

Former WTA World No. 1 Tracy Austin has expressed her disappointment at Nick Kyrgios' statements about how he views his life as a professional tennis player.

Kyrgios was recently in Los Angeles for the Ultimate Tennis Showdown, an exhibition tournament organized by Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou. With injury keeping him on the sidelines, he took up a new role as Frances Tiafoe’s coach at the event.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the event, Kyrgios criticized the sport’s hectic schedule and hinted at retiring in a couple of years.

“The sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. I’m getting old. [I am] 28. But all the drinking and partying, I'm like 57,” he said, with a laugh.

“No f**king change [I play till I am 33], there’s no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again,” he added.

Reacting to Kyrgios' words, two-time Grand Slam champion Austin stated that it was disappointing to see a professional tennis player not enjoy playing the sport.

“I kind of find it sad that you're playing a professional sport and you just don't absolutely love it. You don't drink it up,” she told Tennis Channel.

The American then pointed to Taylor Fritz and his unending desire to compete on the court as an example of how a professional player should feel and behave.

“We've just finished Taylor Fritz's match and that's his 18th tournament that he's playing in Atlanta. And Paul Anacone [Fritz's coach] says he has to pull the reins in for Taylor not to play more. He just wants to compete,” she said.

“And that's what you have to feel. You don't have to feel like it's such a long season. You want to just feel like you're lucky to be out there,” she added.

Nick Kyrgios' 2023 season: One match in seven months

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios had a strong campaign on the ATP Tour last year, winning the Australian Open men’s doubles title and reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at the Wimbledon Championships. Having registered 46 wins and just nine defeats all year, a lot was expected from the Australian heading into 2023.

However, Kyrgios has been away from the action for most of this season. He pulled out of the Australian Open citing a knee injury and subsequently underwent surgery.

After five months on the sidelines, the World No. 35 returned to action in June at the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He lost his opening match Yibing Wu and later withdrew from Wimbledon citing a wrist injury.

Most recently, the 28-year-old withdrew from the Citi Open in Washington, a tournament where he is the defending champion.