"I am fine resting at the hotel" - Novak Djokovic confirms his well-being after being accidentally hit by a bottle during Italian Open 2R

Novak Djokovic assured everyone of being in the pink hours after a bottle dropped on his head from a spectator's bag at the 2024 Italian Open on Friday, May 10. It happened after he defeated Corentin Moutet in the second round.

Djokovic's first showing in Rome began on a shaky note as he suffered a break in the very first game of his second-round match against France's Moutet. He, however, hit back at the Moutet immediately in the next game but the Frenchman responded with another break.

The Serb then regrouped and converted two break points later in the set to take the lead. He doubled down in the following set and ran away with the match by breaking Moutet three more times and won the match 6-3, 6-1 in an hour and 26 minutes.

After the match, he proceeded to the stands to sign some autographs near the tunnel when a fan's steel bottle accidentally fell onto his head. He cowered down on the floor in pain and was later given medication as the wound started bleeding.

This concerned the tennis community and his fans specifically, but a few hours later on Friday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and updated his followers about being healthy as he looked forward to his next match at Foro Italico.

"Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday," he wrote.

"The person who did it had already left" - Italian Tennis Federation spokesman on Novak Djokovic accident

After the unfortunate turn of incidents, the Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano revealed that Novak Djokovic was browned off.

"He was upset, but he seems OK. We’re also very upset about what happened and we are trying to figure out who it was and understand the dynamics," Catapano said (via Associated Press).

Catapano further stated that the cops showed up to investigate but the bottle owner had left the stadium by then. He said:

“The police came and asked for information but the person who did it had already left. We’re going through all of the video and camera angles to see if we can determine what exactly happened.”

Djokovic will next take the court on Sunday, May 12, in the third round to take on Alejandro Tabilo from Chile at the 2024 Italian Open. He hasn't met Tabilo on the court yet.

