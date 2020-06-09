I can't force people to cheer for me: Novak Djokovic on Serb fan who prefers Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic narrated an incident from his travels in Serbia, where he met a fan who roots for Roger Federer.

Djokovic also revealed the tennis commentators he likes listening to.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer have delivered many classics on the court

Novak Djokovic shared an anecdote with a Roger Federer fan, who claimed that he was probably the only Serbian who cheered for the Swiss legend when he clashed with Djokovic. The World No. 1 spoke at length about his conversation with the man he met when he had gone to Sava quay, and said that he was okay with his preferences.

Talking to Nebojsa Viskovic and Ivan Govedarica on the "Wish & Go" podcast, Novak Djokovic touched on several interesting topics. In addition to the amusing exchange with the Roger Federer fan, Djokovic also spoke about his likes and dislikes when it comes to tennis commentators.

I told him, 'If you're the only one, that's great!': Novak Djokovic to the Roger Federer admirer

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer entertained the entire world with their epic match in London last year

Narrating the whole incident that transpired in Belgrade, Novak Djokovic stated:

"I was walking with the children and my wife, and we went to the Sava quay. We rode bikes, walked, found swings… Other parents, children came, and a man approached me and said, 'Do you know that I am the only one who supports Roger Federer against you and that I am from Serbia?'

"I told him, 'If you're the only one, that's great!' We joked a bit. He asked me what Federer was like as a person. I was so glad to talk to him. He told me, 'There's that volley, that beauty of the game, I can't resist that.' I told him it was OK. He begged me not to blame him."

Novak Djokovic went on to say he accepts that every individual has his own choice, and that he cannot force anyone to cheer for him - not even if the person is from his home country.

"That's basically it. Everyone prefers a player, a commentator. The color of your voice, the way you talk, irritates someone, and it pleases someone. I can't say cheer for me or anyone else. By the logic of things, you expect that when you are from Serbia, you sympathize with the players from Serbia, but does that have to be obligatory? Maybe not! If you like Federer, you talk like you should."

Advertisement

“Трешња” изазов са Вигором у његовом дворишту. Млад је,шармантан али мало кратак у скоку 😜. Cherry picking challenge with Vigor in his backyard. He is young and charming but just a little short with his jump :-) more cherries for me! pic.twitter.com/0EQmiREaWq — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 5, 2020

Novak Djokovic loves the commentary of Leyton Hewitt, John McEnroe and Boris Becker

Boris Becker was Novak Djokovic's coach a few years ago

Novak Djokovic pointed out that he has some preferences when it comes to watching tennis matches on TV. The 2020 Australian Open winner said that he loves to listen to certain commentators, while the analysis done by a few other experts irritates him - which compels him to 'mute' them.

"Honestly, in the last few years, I rarely listen to commentators. I have a few of them that I like to listen to, one of them is you Visko. I love Leyton Hewitt, McEnroe is fantastic, as is Boris Becker. These are the commentators I love. There are also those I love a little less, and I'm going to "mute," Djokovic said.

Хаха, добро је осврнути се на почетке... да се подсетите како је све кренуло. Био сам толико срећан што сам добио свој први рекет, погледајте моје лице ❤️🎾 @telegrafrs



It’s good to reminisce and look back at the beginning.. to remember how you started 😍 #priceless #truelove pic.twitter.com/9edscSn57Z — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 6, 2020

The Serb added that he watches the matches of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and several others on YouTube.