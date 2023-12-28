"I can't fully comprehend how Novak Djokovic is this motivated when he has already won everything" - Mikhail Youzhny

Former Russian tennis player Mikhail Youzhny hailed Novak Djokovic for still being motivated despite winning everything there is to win in the sport.

Djokovic, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players in tennis history and holds an array of records. The Serb holds the record for the most titles in Grand Slam singles (24), Masters 1000s (40), and ATP Finals (7) in the Open Era.

Recently, the Super Serb celebrated a record 400th week as World No. 1, following a banner season where he reached all four Grand Slam finals, winning three.

In an interaction with Tennis Majors, Youzhny expressed little surprise that Novak Djokovic keeps on improving year after year and is still the player to beat on tour. The Russian was quoted as saying:

“If you told me five years ago what Djokovic’s 2023 would look like, then I would have been surprised. Watching him year by year, we see how he’s changing, so his results don’t surprise me."

"It’s important that he is still fit, but one thing every player should look up to is his motivation to play tennis. To be honest, I can’t fully comprehend how it’s even possible to be this motivated when he has already won everything – he doesn’t just play tennis, he still lives tennis, and manages to balance it with his family life,” Youzhny added.

Novak Djokovic starts his 2024 season at the United Cup Down Under, which starts on December 29.

"Novak Djokovic knows how to be in the best shape when he needs to" - Mikhail Youzhny

Novak Djokovic

Elaborating on his admiration for the World No. 1, Mikhail Youzhny noted that the Serb doesn't relax in any facet of his life and that enables him to play his best tennis.

The Russian also noted that the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic made each other better and pushed the sport to a higher pedestal. Youzhny said in the same interview with Tennis Majors:

“Warmup, practice, food, recovery, fighting spirit – he doesn’t relax in any department, that’s how he gives himself a chance to still be at the top of his ability. Also, now he is much stronger mentally."

"The Big 3 made each other better and pushed tennis and other players to a higher level along the way, and now Djokovic is doing that by himself”.

Lauding the Serb for being in the best shape at the most important tournaments, Youzhny noted that Djokovic's fitness helps him outdo himself every year:

“The most important thing, though, is that he knows how to play the big tournaments and knows how to be in the best shape when he needs to. For years, people have been saying that 'Oh, it’s Novak’s last year at the top', but he still keeps winning.”

Prior to the start of the new season, Novak Djokovic recently lost an exhibition match in Riyadh to Alcaraz.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis