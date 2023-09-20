Taylor Fritz shared that he expects some playful teasing from his teammates at the 2023 Laver Cup due to his recent venture into the fashion world.

Following his run to the 2023 US Open quarterfinals, Fritz made his fashion show debut by strutting down the runway for the renowned French luxury design house, Hermes.

He modeled Hermes' Men's Winter 2023 collection, titled "Walking on Air," while wearing a stylish black ensemble paired with a tan overcoat. The American gave fans a glimpse into his runway experience on social media.

"Unreal experience walking for @hermes Men’s Winter 23 collection in New York last night #HermesHomme," Fritz captioned his Instagram post.

Taylor Fritz has since arrived in Vancouver for the 2023 Laver Cup, scheduled to commence on September 22. Upon his arrival, the event's social media team playfully asked the American whether he expected his fellow Team World members to feel intimidated while sharing the court with an international runway model.

In response, the World No. 8 joked that he anticipated being made fun of instead, particulary due to the ribbing he had dished out to Frances Tiafoe for his New York Fashion Week appearances last year.

"I don't know how I can answer. I feel like I might get made fun of, to be honest, but we'll see. I think last year I gave Frances a lot of sh*t for doing the whole Fashion Week thing and I think I'm going to get it back in return this year," Taylor Fritz said.

Fritz and Tiafoe are set to team up with fellow Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, as well as Argentine Francisco Cerundolo and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, to defend their Laver Cup title under captain John McEnroe's leadership.

"He’s super into fashion" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Prior to Taylor Fritz's runway debut, his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, opened up about her plans to introduce the American to some New York Fashion Week shows, depending on his run at the 2023 US Open.

She discussed his interest in fashion, sharing that he rarely gets to indulge in fashion-related activities due to his busy tennis schedule.

"I’m really, really hoping that if Taylor makes it deep in the US Open that I can try to get him to go to some Fashion Week shows for the first time. He’s super into fashion just with his schedule he doesn’t really get to do those sorts of things," she said (via Tatler magazine.)

Riddle also spoke about the couple's future plans, disclosing that while she and Fritz planned to marry eventually, they were both prioritizing their careers at the moment.

"That’s the plan at some point but I’m in no rush. We’re both really focused on our careers and I don’t even know when we’d have time to get married," she said.