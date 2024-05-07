Carlos Alcaraz's 21st birthday party has sparked reactions from tennis fans. The Spaniard turned 21 on May 5.

Despite his young age, Alcaraz has an incredible resume to show for it. The Spaniard turned professional in 2019 at the age of just 16 and broke into the Top 100 within a couple of years. He ended 2021 inside the Top 35 after making it to the quarterfinals of the US Open that year.

The World No. 3 won the 2022 Miami Open and became a household name in tennis when he defeated Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev in succession to clinch his second Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Madrid Open. Later that year, Alcaraz won his first Major at the US Open and became the youngest World No. 1 in the ATP ranking history.

The Spaniard won his second Grand Slam at the 2023 Wimbledon while adding two Masters 1000 titles — Indian Wells and Madrid Open. He successfully defended his Indian Wells title that year. He is currently dealing with some injury concerns.

Carlos Alcaraz recently celebrated his 21st birthday and took to Instagram to post a photo that had only his male friends. A user shared the photo and joked about how they understood why the Spaniard couldn't name a woman during his on-court interview at the 2024 Australian Open when asked about his favorite WTA player. He just smiled and tried to find a way out of answering the question.

Fans reacted to the image on Reddit and some of them came up with hilarious reactions. One of the fans said that they got the impression that the Spaniard was shy around women.

"I get the impression he's a little shy with the ladies."

Another fan just mentioned how all of his friends were women.

"All his friends are dudes lol."

Here are other reactions from the fans.

"Let's do it in May" - When Carlos Alcaraz joked about missing out on a list of players shown at the age of 21

Carlos Alcaraz

During the early months of 2024, the trend of showing a photo of oneself at 21 caught fire on social media. The ATP Tour's page also chimed in on the trend and posted a photo of some of the players when they were 21.

The players included were Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Daniil Medvedev.

Carlos Alcaraz, who was 20 at the time, hilariously commented on the post asking ATP to do this post in May when he turns 21.

"Please, Let’s do it in may, when I’m turn 21," he wrote.

Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Italian Open as he battles injury concerns and aims to be fit for Roland Garros.