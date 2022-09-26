"I couldn't get involved in the emotions because my job is to go unnoticed" - Jim Courier on Roger Federer's on-court interview after his last match at 2022 Laver Cup

Friday night saw one of the rarest moments of overwhelming emotion in the tennis world when Roger Federer played his last match as a professional tennis player at the 2022 Laver Cup.

While the Swiss was expected to cry his heart out, even his teammates and biggest rivals couldn't hold back their tears as everyone saw Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic sobbing. Former American player Jim Courier had one of the toughest tasks of not letting his emotions get the better of him when he spoke to Federer in an on-court interview.

In a recent interview, Courier admitted to feeling pressure and that he didn't expect everyone to get so emotional.

"I felt a lot of pressure to get it right because like everyone, I love Roger and I wanted him to have the moment the way he wanted to have it. I figured he would be emotional but I wasn't anticipating that much emotion from him and from everyone else involved, especially Rafa. So it was an amazing moment to be a part of," Courier said.

The 52-year-old American explained how difficult it was for him to keep his emotions under check because it was his job. He went on to say that the main task for a presenter is to go unnoticed while speaking to their guests.

"I had to go to a place that I probably haven't gone to since I played tennis — to focus, concentrate, and numb myself to my surroundings. Because I knew if I lost it, it would be very difficult to get back on track," he added. "I needed to be the one to hold the piece together, it was my job. I couldn't get involved in the emotions because my job out there is to go unnoticed. If they notice you, you've made a mistake. I'm just still coming off the adrenaline rush and I don't think my heartbeat was under 100 all day long."

"The Roger Federer story doesn't exist without Rafa and the reverse is also true" - Jim Courier

In his interview, Jim Courier also touched upon the special relationship that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have shared over two decades, despite being rivals. The American suggested that both of them played a huge role in shaping each other's careers.

"They have such a deep connection and as they've aged, that connection has forged a bond between the two of them," Courier said. "The Roger Federer story doesn't exist without Rafa and the reverse is also true. For them to have that moment together. You don't typically get to script your exit and Roger was lucky enough to do that."

"This is his event and he was able to pull Rafa in. It's obvious Rafa wouldn't have played otherwise. That just makes it that much more special. They were able to be on the court together, so many incredible moments — their laughter, tears, the hand-holding. It's going to be on a movie someday," he added.

