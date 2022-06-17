"Honestly can't go wrong with any of these amazing players" - Leylah Fernandez picks Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime as dream mixed doubles partners

Leylah Fernandez recently picked Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Sock and Felix Auger-Aliassime as her dream mixed doubles partners in a Q&A session she hosted on social media.

The Canadian took to Instagram on Thursday to answer a series of questions from her fans, including who she wanted to play mixed doubles with the most. The teenager chose the aforementioned players, adding that she can't go wrong partnering up with any of them.

"My dream mixed doubles partner? Jack Sock, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Honestly can't go wrong with any of these amazing players," Fernandez said.

The World No. 15 also gave an update on the foot injury she sustained at the French Open, remarking that her rehab was going well. The Canadian stated that her fitness was improving with every passing day and that she could not wait to be back in action soon.

"Rehab is going on well, staying on track. So I am getting stronger day by day. I can't wait to be back on court very, very soon," Fernandez said.

Another question that was put to Fernandez by fans was whether she played any sport other than tennis. The teenager revealed that she was a huge football fan, adding that her favorite clubs were Real Madrid and Manchester City.

"I do play sports other than tennis," Fernandez said, adding, "I love playing soccer. My favorite soccer teams are Real Madrid and Manchester City."

Finally, Leylah Fernandez was asked which was her favorite surface to play on -- clay or hardcourts, to which the World No. 15 commented that she has a "love-hate relationship" with both surfaces.

"It's a love-hate relationship with both clay and hardcourts," Fernandez said.

Leylah Fernandez set to miss Wimbledon because of her foot injury

As much as Leylah Fernandez would like to be back on the tennis court soon, the Canadian would have to miss at least the Wimbledon Championships before she can be back in action once again.

The teenager is not included on the entry list for the tournament, one of the very few notable names missing from the women's draw at the moment. Fernandez exited in the very first round last year, falling in straight sets to Jelena Ostapenko, meaning that she won't drop any significant points from the tournament.

The World No. 15 is scheduled to appear at the Citi Open in Washington DC, which will be held between July 30 and August 7. This will mark the first time the former US Open runner-up will appear at the WTA 250 event.

