"This injury won't keep me off the court for long"- Leylah Fernandez announces return at Citi Open

Leylah Fernandez has said that she will compete at the Citi Open in Washington this year.

The Canadian suffered a foot fracture during her French Open quarterfinal against Martina Trevisan, which she lost in three sets.

Fernandez wrote on her Instagram story that her injury will not keep her off the court for long and that she will be playing at the Citi Open in Washington for the first time. The WTA event will be back on the tour for the first time since 2019. Jessica Pegula won the event in 2019 by beating Camila Giorgi in the final

"This injury won't keep me off the court for long. I am excited to say that I'll be playing at the tournament, the Citi Open for the very first time. So come and cheer us on between July 30th to August 7th at Washington DC"

Fernandez's injury will see her miss the entirety of the grasscourt season, including Wimbledon.

Leylah Fernandez 2022 season so far

Fernandez has been victorious in 16 out of 24 matches so far this season

Leylah Fernandez has won 16 out of 24 matches so far. She started poorly, suffering an opening-round exit at the hands of Maddison Inglis at the Australian Open. However, the teenager followed it up by successfully defending her title at the Monterrey Open. She also reached the last 16 of the Indian Wells Open before losing to Paula Badosa.

At the French Open, Fernandez beat Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-0 in the first round before defeating Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-3. She then overcame Belinda Bencic in three sets, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-5. The 19-year-old defeated 27th seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Fernandez put up a spirited fight against Trevisan before losing 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3. After her run at Roland Garros, the Canadian rose to a career-high of 15th in the WTA rankings.

Fernandez will now recover from her leg fracture and the Canadian has a tough task ahead of her, especially at the US Open when will defend her runner-up points from last year.

