"I would go to battle with you, anytime" - Andre Agassi makes major promise to Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur & Team World after Laver Cup glory

Andre Agassi made an emphatic promise to Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and other members of Team World at the 2025 Laver Cup in San Francisco. Agassi's declaration came in the wake of Team World's title triumph at the men's team tennis event.The former No. 1 and eight-time Major champion assumed the role of Team World captain for the first time at this year's Laver Cup, and he did an exemplary job. He kept the mood in and around the team positive throughout, and also brought his coaching expertise to the table in a bid to reclaim the title from Team Europe.Ultimately, Andre Agassi's efforts were successful, as his team, spearheaded by ATP top 10 stars Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, delivered the goods. The decisive win came courtesy Fritz's straight-set victory against World No. 3 Alexander Zverev.Following his successful debut outing as Team World captain at the 2025 Laver Cup, Andre Agassi was full of appreciation for his team, which also included Reilly Opelka, Alex Michelsen, Francisco Cerundolo, Joao Fonseca, Jenson Brooksby and vice-captain Patrick Rafter.&quot;It's been one hell of a week. Thank you for trust. Thank you for buying (into my coaching). Thank you for allowing me in your lives for a brief period of time,&quot; Agassi said.The 55-year-old went on to promise the Team World players that he would choose to &quot;go to battle&quot; with them irrespective of the time and the place.&quot;I say you have mother privileges now in my life. So what 'mother privileges' means is, you call, you ask, and the answer's yes before you ask. I would go to battle with each and everyone of you, anywhere, anytime. Love you guys,&quot; he added.&quot;One of the most memorable weeks I've ever spent on a tennis court&quot; - Andre Agassi after leading Team Europe to Laver Cup 2025 titleTaylor Fritz (left) and Andre Agassi (right) at a press conference following Team World's title triumph at the 2025 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)Speaking to reporters after Team World's resounding success at the 2025 Laver Cup, captain Andre Agassi lauded his players for coming out on top against all odds. Ahead of the tournament, even the legendary Roger Federer, one of the Laver Cup's founding fathers, had picked Team Europe as the favorite to win the event because of the presence of reigning World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.&quot;Everybody played a part in making this one of the most memorable weeks I’ve ever spent on a tennis court. Just unflappable. They never stopped believing. They laid their heart on the line. On paper, a lot of people said they didn’t see an inroad to pulling this off, but we shocked the world,&quot; Agassi said.Andre Agassi is set to once again lead Team World at next year's Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena.