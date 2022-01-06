"I am going to try to be the next Marat Safin" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev has announced his intentions to emulate Marat Safin, arguably the greatest Russian player in the history of men's tennis.

In a video released by the Australian Open's official social media handles, the World No. 2 revealed that he is planning to follow in the footsteps of former World No. 1 Marat Safin.

Medvedev reflected on his own form, confidently declaring that he can trouble any opponent on his day. As a result, the Russian rated his chances of winning the Australian Open and being the successor to Safin as very high.

"When I play good, I can cause troubles to many players and that's the most important," Medvedev said. "I am going to try to be the next Marat Safin."

The 25-year-old added that he has been working all his life to get to where he is right now and that it "would mean everything" to him to achieve his dream.

'It would mean everything, to be honest. That's what I have been working all my life for," Medvedev said. "It is what every tennis player dreams of and it would mean everything to me."

Marat Safin is one of only three Russian men's tennis players, alongside Daniil Medvedev and Yevgeny Kafelnikov, to win a Grand Slam. He was also the last Russian to hold the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings back in 2001.

After becoming the first Russian to win the men's singles US Open title in 2000, Safin reached the final of the Australian Open in 2002 and 2004 before finally winning the tournament in 2005.

At the 2022 Australian Open, Daniil Medvedev stands a chance at equalling Safin and Kafelnikov to become the Russian men's player with the most singles Majors. With Novak Djokovic not participating at the Australian Open, Medvedev also has a shot at reaching the the World No. 1 ranking.

Daniil Medvedev has had a bright start to the 2022 season

Daniil Medvedev scored victories against Alex de Minaur and Matteo Berrettini in the ATP Cup 2022

Daniil Medvedev began his 2022 season at the ATP Cup with Russia. After a poor opening match against France's Ugo Humbert, which Medvedev lost in three sets, the World No. 2 has roared back into form.

The 2021 US Open champion defeated World No. 34 Alex de Minaur in straight sets in Russia's second tie against Australia. In their final group stage tie against Italy, Medvedev prevailed against World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini in three sets.

Medvedev also partnered with compatriot Roman Safiullin to win both of Russia's doubles rubbers in the tournament so far.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya