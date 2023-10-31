"I am not gonna say that I'm 100%" - Carlos Alcaraz expresses caution about his form for Paris Masters 2023 after injury comeback

Former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is concerned about his form ahead of the 2023 Paris Masters after returning from an injury.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Swiss Indoors Basel earlier this month due to injury in the plantar fascia in his left foot and muscle exhaustion in his lower back, which required immediate treatment.

The Spaniard has wrapped up his medical checks and is set to compete in the year's last Masters 1000 tournament. However, he reckons he's not fully fit to play and says that all players are experiencing physical issues as the season draws to a close.

"Well, I'm not gonna say that I'm 100% because it could be a lie. You know, at this time of the year, you know, after a long year, I think almost every player has a little bit of problems in their bodies, you know," Alcaraz said in a pre-tournament press conference.

"I'm feeling in that way. I'm feeling a little bit of pain, you know, but I had a really good recovery these weeks. I'm coming here feeling well enough, you know, to do a good result here," he added.

When asked if Novak Djokovic has a better chance than him to win the trophy at Bercy, Carlos Alcaraz said he's unsure, as the tournament features a star-studded field that includes Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

"I don't know if he [Novak Djokovic] has more chances or me. Jannik, for example, is playing unbelievable. Medvedev as well.

"There are a lot of great players that are playing in high level, you know, so I think that the draw is really, really open, and a lot of players can win this tournament," the Spaniard said.

Carlos Alcaraz - "I'm really excited to play this tournament; I just have not great memories"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz, the second seed for this year's Paris Masters, is making his third apperance. He was eliminated in the third round in 2021 and had to retire from his quarterfinal in 2022 owing to injury.

The Spaniard is not dwelling on past performances. Instead, he's 'excited' to make an even deeper run in his pursuit of securing his third Masters 1000 title of the year. He had previously emerged victorious at Indian Wells and the Madrid Masters.

"I'm really excited to play this tournament. You know, I just said I have not great memories, but I am trying to forget everything that happen the years before. You know, in 2021 I had not a good run. Last year, I think I surpass that rounds. Hopefully, this year gonna be better (smiling)," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"But something that I'm not thinking about what happen last year and 2021. I'm just focusing on this one. You know, just thinking about my feelings on the court, that it's going really, really well. So excited to start the tournament," he added.

Alcaraz opens his campaign in Paris in the second round against Roman Safiullin, having received a first-round bye.

