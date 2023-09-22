"I got this 14-year-old kid who reminds me of Roger Federer" - Greg Rusedski reveals what Kenneth Carlsen said about a young Holger Rune

Former British-Canadian player Greg Rusedski has recalled Danish star Kenneth Carlsen predicting Holger Rune's rise at a young age.

Rune has had a decent 2023 season, with fourth-round finishes at the Australian Open and the Miami Open, and semifinal appearances in Montpellier and Acapulco being his best results early on.

During the claycourt swing, he defended his title in Munich and reached the finals in Monte Carlo and Rome. He also made it to the quarterfinals at the French Open. He followed it up with a last-eight appearance at the Wimbledon Championships.

Since then, however, the 20-year-old has failed to win any matches. He made first-round exits at the Masters tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati and the US Open.

Despite the recent string of bad results, former British No. 1 Rusedski has backed Rune to be the next big player on the ATP tour.

"Well, I think Holger Rune (could be the next big player up outside of the top two). If you look at the statistics, which I like to look at, last time there were two teenagers in the top 10 of the world were Murray and Djokovic. And the last two that have done that were Alcaraz and Holger Rune," he said on the latest episode of Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast.

The 50-year-old recalled a conversation with former Danish player Kenneth Carlsen, who compared Rune to Roger Federer when he was just 14 years old.

"I think Holger is probably the guy with the potential and firepower. One of my colleagues, Kenneth Carlsen, who was the best Danish tennis player (in the men's game) before Holger came along, said to me, 'I got this 14-year-old kid who reminds me of Roger Federer, and I am like, 'Ok I've heard it before' but he's starting to show he's the real deal," he said.

"Last year had the breakthrough, winning the Paris Masters series. This year has been a little up and down for his ability. But I feel like he's going to make a real push. He's got that sort of swagger attitude where he doesn't really care and he is kind of is himself. I think he's the one to look out for that could possibly get to a Major final and could possibly win one outside of Djokovic, Sinner and Alcaraz," he added.

"He's too determined, too driven, not to figure out a solution" - Greg Rusedski on Holger Rune's injury troubles

Holger Rune at the 2023 US Open

Holger Rune has been troubled by injuries in recent months. At the Cincinnati Masters, he was down by a set and a break to Mackenzie McDonald before retiring due to a back issue. Earlier, he withdrew from Umag and suffered a first-round defeat at the Canadian Open due to injuries.

Rune was most recently seen in action in the Davis Cup, where he suffered a shock loss to Thiago Monteiro. After the match, he disclosed that an ongoing back injury hasn't allowed him to compete at his best.

"During the clay season, there was a pinched nerve at L5 (the fifth lumbar vertebra in the spine), so it’s not so good. I know it can be fixed and I get to spend my time fixing it now. I can feel that I can’t play at the level I want, even if I want to and am willing to give 100 percent, I can’t get the same speed in the serve and get the free points I want," he told Danish TV2.

Greg Rusedski has backed Rune to get to the bottom of his injury woes and put his troubles behind him very soon.

"For 20 years old, he's strong as a beast. Figuring out getting that right physio with you, getting somebody on the team full time traveling with you and figuring out. He's too determined, too driven, not to figure out a solution there," he opined.