Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova met for the third time this season on Sunday, with the former improving her head-to-head against her younger opponent to 3-1 courtesy of the topsy-turvy three-set win in the Miami Open third round.

Swiatek had to come back after losing the opening set in a tiebreaker to prevail 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4. The final game of the match had plenty of twists and turns as the World No. 1 dug herself out of a 0-30 deficit to close out the win.

On being asked about what helped her turn things around in the final game, Swiatek said her player’s box helped her by offering good advice as she herself was at a loss for answers.

The Pole said she could at the time not realize how slow her serve speed had gotten and changed things up after her coaching staff brought it up.

"Honestly, I got a pretty good coaching from my box because I wasn't sure what to really focus on," Iga Swiatek said. "Now it's obvious for me. At that moment it didn't seem like that."

"I probably served a little bit too slow, so I tried to change that in next points," she added.

"Never thought more if it would be better or not to have coaching at all" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek after beating Linda Noskova at the Miami Open.

On being asked to elaborate on her views on on-court coaching, Iga Swiatek said she has never put too much thought into the idea.

The youngster, however, was quick to note that the amount of on-court coaching on the Tour continues to grow each season.

"Well, I never actually, like, thought more if it would be better or not to have coaching at all or if it's nice we have that system like that right now," the World No. 1 said. "Honestly, when I came on tour, there was more and more coaching every season basically."

Swiatek said players need to find the best way to deal with the situation and communication is not always easy during matches when emotions run high.

"The best way to deal with it is to talk with your team and tell them what you want or what not," the youngster said. "Sometimes it's not easy to have these interactions because there's a lot of emotions as well."

"Tonight... my box just told me one thing to kind of focus on in the time when I had chaos in my head a little bit. I had something to lean on and it really helped me," she added.

The World No. 1, who is in pursuit of a second 'Sunshine Double', will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of Miami Open.