Naomi Osaka faced a hasty exit from the 2024 Australian Open on her return to Grand Slam action, losing in straight sets to 16th seed Caroline Garcia on Monday.

The four-time Grand Slam champion made her comeback to the WTA Tour at the Brisbane International this year after spending 2023 on the sidelines owing to a maternity break. In only her third match since then, the four-time Grand Slam champion fell 4-6, 6-7 (2) despite showing momentary glimpses of her past brilliance.

Speaking at her press conference afterwards, Osaka admitted that she was 'frustrated' about the loss, especially as she wanted to make better use of her time away from her daughter Shai. The Japanese revealed that she got a "cute" video of her daughter wishing her good luck before her match, and wished she had a better result to show her afterwards.

"I mean, I talk to and I think about Shai a lot. Before my match, I got sent a video of her. She wasn't obviously saying good luck, but I got a video of someone saying, 'Shai says good luck.' It was really cute. It made me happy and motivated, but at the same time a little frustrated because I felt like I should do better with the time I had away from her," Naomi Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka also noted that she could not have done any better under the circumstances, considering her long absence from the game, but hoped to return to winning ways soon regardless.

"I think I still feel like a bit disappointed. I don't know if I'm disappointed in myself. I don't think that's possible because I really feel like I couldn't have done more with the circumstances," Naomi Osaka said.

"I did feel nervous, but I felt like I kept telling myself to be positive. I thought I kept doing better as the match went on. So, yeah, I'm not too happy right now, but I think I can learn from the progress. You know what? Let me just shut up, yeah."

"I think my delusion is what allows me to win the tournaments" - Naomi Osaka

2024 Australian Open - Day 2

Naomi Osaka further conceded that initially on her comeback, she was worried she might not have what it takes to keep up with her colleagues on tour. However, having played three "tough" matches, the former World No. 1 feels more positively now, even if she is frustrated about not winning them all.

The 26-year-old joked that she is still delusional enough to think she is capable of winning every tournament on her comeback. She then stated that her delusion is what made her so good at tennis in the first place.

"It's weird because I felt like when I was in L.A. training, I was really worried that I wasn't going to be able to keep up with any of the girls that I played in my matches. Coming here and I guess playing three tough matches, I feel positive that I'm able to play, I'm at least able to challenge them. You know what I mean?" Naomi Osaka said.

"The competitive in me is really frustrated that I'm not winning these matches, of course. So I wouldn't say, like, this comeback is how I thought because I'm delusional enough to think I could have won the tournament. I think my delusion is what allows me to win the tournaments," she added.

