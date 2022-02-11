I grew up watching Roger Federer beat everybody so playing him for the 1st time when I was 18 was crazy: Taylor Fritz

In a recent interview with CultureMap Dallas, Taylor Fritz recounted his experience of facing Roger Federer for the first time. Having grown up watching the Swiss maestro at the peak of his prowess, Fritz recalled how the thought of squaring off against his childhood idol was enough to unnerve him.

The pair met in the second round of the 2016 Stuttgart Open, where Federer was the top seed and Fritz, then 18 years old, was unseeded. The American lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Reflecting on that match, the World No. 19 described his feelings at the time as a mixture of "fun and intimidating".

"It is [both fun and intimidating to face players I watched growing up]. When I was 18 and playing Roger Federer for the first time, it was like, “Wow!” I literally grew up watching this guy beat everybody. It’s pretty crazy," Fritz said.

The third set was tied at 4-4 before Federer broke the American's serve and then held to win the match. Taylor Fritz attributed his late lapse to nerves, noting that the mere thought of beating the 20-time Grand Slam champion resulted in him unraveling.

Despite the loss, the 24-year-old was thankful for the opportunity to lock horns with a modern-day legend.

"It was close in the third set and I thought I had a chance to win. I think the thought of possibly beating Federer that day is what did me in. I lost the match. But it was an amazing experience. You have to take a step back and remember who these players are and what they mean to tennis," Fritz said.

"I’m happy being the No. 1 American, but I’m not happy being No. 19 in the world" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz is the No. 1 American on the ATP tour but he doesn't want to be content with just that

With a singles ranking of No. 19, Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American player on the tour. The 24-year-old was proud of the achievement, but was also quick to point out that he had bigger ambitions.

Being the No. 1 American has always been a dream of mine. Sometimes I have to stop and think about it. I realize that it’s something I’ve worked my whole life toward, but I want to be ranked a lot higher," Fritz said. "I’m happy being the No. 1 American, but I’m not happy being No. 19 in the world."

In Fritz, Reilly Opelka (World No. 23) and John Isner (World No. 26), the US has three players inside the top 30. While that is a significant achievement, Fritz hopes that he and his countrymen can keep pushing until they crack the top 10.

"I’d like to see an American at least in the Top 10 soon. I think we’re moving in the right direction," he said.

It is pertinent to note that Isner was ranked inside the top 10 not too long ago. He reached a career-high No. 8 in 2018.

Fritz, meanwhile, is currently competing at the Dallas Open, where he is the top seed for the first time in his career. The American regarded it as a good confidence-booster, and said it was just reward for two months of top-notch tennis.

"It’s cool, yeah, the first time I’m the top seed at an ATP event. I feel that I’ve played really well the last couple of months. It is good for my confidence. I think I’ve earned being the No. 1 seed and I deserve it," Fritz said.

The World No. 19 has progressed to the quarterfinals and will take on seventh seed Marcos Giron for a place in the last four.

Edited by Arvind Sriram