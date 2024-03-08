"I guess I will have to make one more comeback" - Sabine Lisicki makes 'unexpected surprise' pregnancy announcement

Sabine Lisicki recently announced her pregnancy and also mentioned her plans to make another comeback.

Lisicki is a German professional tennis player who is a two-time Wimbledon Finalist (2013). A former World No. 12 in singles, the 34-year-old has won four titles in singles and doubles each so far. She also held the record for the fastest serve (131.0 mph) by a female player between 2014-2018.

The German has had injury troubles throughout her career, which led to her missing out on a significant amount of time on the court. She tore her ACL in 2020 due to which she was out for 18 months and returned in 2022. Her last tour-level appearance came at the 2023 Polish Open.

Sabine Lisicki took to Instagram on March 8 to share the announcement of her pregnancy. The German mentioned how life is full of surprises and how she was looking forward to a cherishing experience with her fiance.

She also joked about how she would have to make yet another comeback, alluding to her many returns from injuries.

"Swipe for a surprise ➡️ Life is full of unexpected surprises. My fiancé and I are looking forward to this exciting journey. And…I guess I will have to make one more comeback ;-)," Lisicki wrote.

A look into Sabine Lisicki's Wimbledon 2013 final run

Sabine Lisicki (R) and Marion Bartoli pictured at the Wimbledon 2013

Sabine Lisicki has found the most success on grass throughout her career, with Wimbledon being her strongest Slam.

The German has reached three quarterfinals, one semifinal, and one final in singles at SW19. Her only final appearance came in 2013.

Lisicki made it through her first two rounds comfortably, defeating Francesca Schiavone and Elena Vesnina in straight sets. She then faced problems in the next two rounds where she was up against her doubles partner Samantha Stosur and defending champion Serena Williams, respectively. However, she dug deep in both matches, winning in three sets.

Lisicki's comfortable win in the quarterfinal against Kaia Kanepi set up a semifinal clash with Agnieszka Radwanska which the German won with a score of 6-4, 2-6, 9-7. She was then defeated 1-6, 4-6 by Marion Bartoli in the final.

Apart from that, Sabine reached the fourth round of the Australian Open in 2012, made two fourth-round appearances in the US Open in 2011 and 2015, and reached the third round of the French Open in 2013 and 2015.