"I harbor no prejudice based on background, ethnicity, or interests" - Stefanos Tsitsipas addresses his 'racist' comments on Nick Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas has come forward with an apology regarding his controversial statements about Nick Kyrgios in the Netflix tennis documentary series Break Point.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios featured in the newly released sixth and seventh episodes of Break Point, revolving around their Wimbledon clash.

The Greek found himself in hot water after he called Nick Kyrgios’ approach to a “gentleman’s” sport such as tennis “uneducated” and “NBA-like” after their drama-filled Wimbledon match. His comments were perceived as seemingly ‘racist’ by tennis fans on social media.

The former World No. 3 has now issued a statement regarding his comments and apologized for the offense he may have caused. He has further indicated that his view has been misconstrued and he has clarified his standpoint.

“I want to address a matter that has been weighing heavily on my heart; an unfortunate misunderstanding that has a distorted picture of my intentions. It has come to my attention that some individuals have misinterpreted my comments regarding Nick Kyrgios, labeling him as uneducated and accusing him of bringing a basketball mentality into tennis, insinuating racism where none exists,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said in his statement on Facebook.

“I want to emphasize that I harbor no prejudice towards anyone based on their background, ethnicity, or interests. I deeply regret if my words were misinterpreted or caused offense, as that was never my intention,” he added.

The 24-year-old stated that he loves and respects every athlete’s talent and the uniqueness each sport carries.

“I love the game of basketball and have been a devoted fan for years. The excitement, skill, and competitiveness of the sport have always resonated with me,” he said. “Each sport carries its own unique beauty, and I hold immense respect for the dedication and talent displayed by athletes across various disciplines, including tennis.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas clarified that his comments about Nick Kyrgios were not meant as a slight, but as an analogy, comparing the Aussie’s passion and intensity to that generally seen in basketball.

“My previous remarks regarding Nick Kyrgios were not meant to undermine his intelligence or abilities. Instead, I simply intended to express my perspective on certain aspects of his playing style, drawing comparisons to the passion and intensity often associated with basketball. It was an attempt to highlight the dynamic and captivating nature of his approach to the game, not a criticism of his character or capabilities,” he said.

"I experienced firsthand the sting of prejudice" – After Nick Kyrgios comments, Stefanos Tsitsipas vows to be "mindful" and brings to light his struggles as a Greek

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were doubles partners in December 2022 after their Wimbledon feud

Stefanos Tsitsipas also opened up about the difficulties he faced growing up after his country of Greece faced an economic crisis in the 2010s.

He suggested that his countrymen were the target of xenophobia, and the prejudice he experienced shaped him as an individual.

“I want to open up to you about a part of my life that has left an indelible mark on my journey. A time that brought me face to face with fear, adversity, and personal growth. In 2010, as a white Caucasian kid growing up in Greece, I found myself entangled in the clutches of the Greek economic crisis, a period that forever changed my perspective on the world and the resilience within myself,” he said.

“The economic turmoil that gripped my beloved country was accompanied by an insidious phenomenon, the one of nation-labelling,” he explained. “In the eyes of the world, we were reduced to mere stereotypes, shouldering the burden of a nation's struggles, regardless of our individual circumstances or contributions. What truly scarred me, though, was the racism that emerged from this nation-labelling.”

The tennis player stated that having experienced discrimination firsthand, he realized the importance of understanding individuals beyond stereotypical labels.

“As a young person trying to make sense of the world and my place in it, I experienced firsthand the sting of prejudice and discrimination. Suddenly, I became the target of hurtful words, exclusion, and judgment simply because of my Greek heritage,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

“I made a conscious choice to erase the lingering bitterness from those years and embrace the lessons they had taught me. They taught me empathy, and how important it is to see beyond labels and understand the complex realities that shape individuals,” he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reiterated his regret about his comments about Nick Kyrgios and promised to be more mindful moving forward. He also hoped for there to be empathy and respect among people with differing opinions.

“I deeply regret any hurt or offense my words may have caused. Moving forward, I commit to being more mindful of my words and the impact they may have. I firmly believe in promoting inclusivity and celebrating diversity. It is my hope that we can engage in respectful conversations that allow for differing opinions while maintaining empathy and respect for one another,” he said.

“Let us continue to cherish our shared love for sports, celebrating the beauty and passion they bring to our lives,” Stefanos Tsitsipas concluded.

