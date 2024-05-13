"I hate those... Like a huge monster's going to attack people!" - Jelena Ostapenko on disliking fantasy, superhero movies

Jelena Ostapenko is one of the most outspoken players on the WTA Tour. The Latvian is known to wear her heart on her sleeves and does not shy away from expressing herself both on and off-court.

Speaking to Tennis.com, Ostapenko opened about her interests away from tennis, addressing her likes and dislikes in cinema at length. She said she was not a fan of fantasy and superhero movies, which she described as “non-realistic.” She added that she cannot get on board with imaginary situations like a monster attacking people.

“I hate fantasy, superhero movies, any non-realistic movie. I really hate those. Obviously, you know that can’t happen in real life, like a huge monster is going to come and attack people!,” Jelena Ostapenko said.

Shifting focus to movies that she prefers watching instead, Ostapenko chose historical documentaries and comedies. She described The Hangover as her favorite movie, saying it always made her smile and was very funny.

“I like historical documentaries. When I want my head to rest, I’ll watch a comedy or a funny movie,” she said.

“The Hangover is my favorite movie because it’s so funny and you don’t have to think much. You can just enjoy it and you’re always smiling by the end because they’re doing such crazy things!”

"They’re both really nice girls" - Jelena Ostapenko on friednship with Daria Kasatkina, Anastasia Potapova

Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina.

Jelena Ostapenko also opened about her friendship with fellow players, more specifically the Russian duo of Daria Kastakina and Anastasia Potapova.

Fluent in Russian, Ostapenko said she likes spending time with the duo. She also recalled her long association with Kasatkina, who she has faced off against since their juniors days, and said she was happy that they are now close friends.

“With Dasha, I don’t know why we weren’t friends in juniors. But that’s in the past, and now we’re good friends,” Jelena Ostapenko said.

“Nastya [Potapova] is a little bit younger than me, and so I got to know her later. Dasha, I’ve known since we were younger because we’re the same age. But they’re both really nice girls, and we’re able to spend some time going for dinner,.” she added.

Ostapenko will take on Rebecca Sramkova in the Round of 16 of the Italian Open on Monday. She notably beat Potapova in the second round of the tournament.