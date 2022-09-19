"I heard Medvedev say that he felt the pressure of being No. 1; I haven't felt it; I had the warmth of all the people behind me" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz revealed that he has not felt any added pressure since becoming the top-ranked player on the ATP tour.

Alcaraz became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history after winning his maiden Grand Slam in New York earlier this month.

In a press conference after beating Kwon Soon-woo at the Davis Cup on Sunday, the teenager compared his experience so far as World No. 1 with that of Daniil Medvedev.

“I haven't felt it. I heard Medvedev say that he felt the pressure of being No. 1, that he thought it was going to be easier," he said.

Alcaraz said the fact that his first tournament as World No.1 was a team event made it easier to deal with the pressure.

"In my case, maybe it's because I've played the Davis Cup and I had the warmth of all the people behind me, I didn't play alone, so it seemed easier to me. We will see in an individual tournament, when I am alone on court, how I handle that pressure,” he added.

"It is clear that one of my great goals is to win the ATP Finals and also the Davis Cup" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz runs to play a forehand against Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Davis Cup

In the same presser, Carlos Alcaraz revealed that his major goals for the remainder of the season are to win the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup.

“Now I still have a few tournaments until the end of the season, but it is clear that one of my great goals is to win the ATP Finals and also the Davis Cup. Finishing the year as No. 1 in the world would also be nice; once I've gotten this far, the intention is to work to stay up there for as long as possible,” he said.

The Spaniard stated that he came to the Davis Cup focused on helping his country and wasn't thinking about his US Open triumph.

“It has been a normal week for me. I came here with the goal of giving my best for the Spanish team, knowing that I would be the number 1 player in the world, but not thinking that I had just won a Grand Slam," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz has only 280 points to defend for the rest of the season and is in prime position to end the year as World No. 1.

