"I honestly feel like s**t, I have to wait till Australian Open" - Nick Kyrgios after US Open quarterfinal loss

Nick Kyrgios struggled to mask his disappointment after losing to Karen Khachanov in a five-set quarterfinal at the US Open on Tuesday night.

In an electric quarterfinal clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Khachanov drew first blood by taking a hard-fought opener. However, Kyrgios roared back into the contest in the second but fell behind again as Khachanov took the third. The Wimbledon finalist came within two points of defeat before forcing a decider, where he ran out of steam.

Going down an early break, Kyrgios squandered an opportunity to get back on serve as Khachanov served out the victory to reach his first Major semifinal.

In a post-match press conference, Kyrgios said that the defeat hurts, adding that performances in the four Grand Slam tournaments define a player's career. The Australian said that he let many down with his performance on the night and will have to wait until the Australian Open next year for a chance at redemption.

"Yeah. I mean, yeah, they do. I honestly feel like shit. I feel like I've let so many people down. I just don't know. I feel like I'm playing Tokyo and stuff. But, like, I feel like these four tournaments are the only ones that ever are going to matter. It's just like you got to start it all again. I have to wait till Australian Open," Nick Kyrgios said.

He added that the loss was "devastating" and "heartbreaking," both for himself and everyone who thought he could go all the way in New York this fortnight.

"It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win," he bemoaned.

While Kyrgios will make his next stop in Tokyo next month, Khachanov will take on fifth seed Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

"I've been playing a lot of tennis the last couple of months" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios fell in the last eight of the US Open on Tuesday.

Nick Kyrgios was one of the form players coming into New York, entering the US Open on the back of a run to his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. The 27-year-old was on a tear on the North American hardcourts as well.

The Australian went 10-2 before arriving at Flushing Meadows, doing the double in Washington DC and making the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open. However, after winning his first four matches, a first Major title was not to be, as Kyrgios fell to Khachanov in a near four-hour battle.

He said that he tweaked his knee midmatch, the after-effects of a long season, though he didn't feel it as the match wore on.

"Obviously I've been playing a lot of tennis the last couple [of] months. Just came out, the court was a little bit ... I just split-stepped and just tweaked it a little bit. Ended up feeling fine. I got some Deep Heat on it," he said.

He added that he felt great physically but was understandably distraught by the defeat.

"I didn't end up feeling it towards the third, fourth and fifth," said Kyrgios. "I felt great physically. At the end of the match, honestly I felt fine. Just mentally distraught."

Nick Kyrgios is set to return to the top 20 next week following his US Open exploits.

