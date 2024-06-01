"I honestly thought I’m going to be out” - Iga Swiatek on being 'overwhelmed' and breaking down in tears after French Open 2R win over Naomi Osaka

Iga Swiatek opened up on tearing up in the gym after her second-round match against Naomi Osaka at the 2024 French Open. The Pole and the Japanese battled it out for two hours and 57 minutes, with the match eventually ending in Swiatek’s favor.

The World No. 1 is currently looking to win the French Open for the third time in a row. She was off to a great start as she decimated Leolia Jeanjean to kick off her campaign. She was slated to face Naomi Osaka next. The Japanese took the 23-year-old to the limit as the two played an epic topsy-turvy three-setter with Swiatek clinching the match 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5.

The Pole got another routine 6-4, 6-2 win against Marie Bouzkova in the third round in an hour and 33 minutes. During the post-match press conference, she was asked whether she was relieved or overwhelmed in reference to her video of crying uncontrollably during her post match recovery.

Trending

Iga Swiatek initially joked that she was crying because there were cameras in the gym. She then explained that she was overwhelmed with emotions and admitted that she thought she was going to lose the match but was really happy to win the match. The World No. 1 also admitted that she felt like she felt like she was on the edge which made her cry.

“Maybe I was crying because there are cameras on the gym. Well, just overwhelmed with emotions. I honestly thought that I'm going to be out of the tournament. Even though I felt something on court, it kind of hit me after. I was happy that I won, but I still felt like I was really on the edge. I just cried,” she said.

Expand Tweet

“I could rest and rest because this match was demanding” - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek was also asked about the importance of having a day off after tough matches, like her match against Naomi Osaka. Swiatek explained that though off days affect the routine, this time it was helpful as she got time rest physically for her next match.

“Well honestly, this is the advantage if having one day off because sometimes it’s harder to keep the routine or something. But this time it actually helped because yesterday I wasn’t even practicing because of the rain, so yeah, I could reset and I could also rest physically because this match was for sure demanding and I felt good today, like I can just proceed with having a solid tournament even though I was in trouble against Naomi for sure," the World No. 1 said.

Iga Swiatek will next play Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback