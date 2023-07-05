"I do hope to get a bigger court next time" - Anett Kontaveit on potential last match after winning Wimbledon opener

Anett Kontaveit fans have something to cheer about as they will be treated to at least another one of the Estonian's matches at Wimbledon before she finally hangs up her racket.

The former World No. 2 had announced her decision to retire from tennis at the age of 27 after being diagnosed with a back condition that causes her immense pain and discomfort while competing.

With Wimbledon being her final tournament, fans were expecting a big send-off for Kontaveit. They, however, were in for disappointment after a rain delay resulted in her first match being moved to an outside court with no seating.

From the looks of it, Kontaveit herself was hoping for better. Speaking at her post-match press conference following her first-round win, the Estonian said while she is not expecting to play on Centre Court, she is still hopeful of getting a bigger court for her next match.

"I do hope to get a bigger court next time," Anett Kontaveit said. "I was not expecting to play on Centre Court or a huge court anyway. Yeah, it's their decision and nothing I can do about it. Yeah, just deal with whatever comes my way and try to do the best I can."

All things said, Kontaveit was quick to brush aside the matter, saying there was no room for disappoinment in her mind after her solid win in the first round. She took out Lucrezia Stefanini in a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win, with her mom and close friends cheering her on from the sidelines.

"I don't feel disappointed right now," she continued. "I just won my match. So no negative emotions from me at the moment. My mom was there, yeah, some of my closest people."

"It definitely is emotional" - Anett Kontaveit on playing final tournament at Wimbledon

Anett Kontaveit has reached the Wimbledon third round thrice

Anett Kontaveit also shared her thoughts on playing the final tournament of her career at Wimbledon, saying it felt both a little "different" and "emotional".

The Estonian said she was looking forward to staying for as long as she can and giving her best every time she steps out on court.

"It definitely is emotional, and yeah, it feels a little different," said Anett Kontaveit. "But really excited that I get to play a few more matches here [at Wimbledon] hopefully, and just do my best every time I walk on the court, and that's what I have been doing my whole career. Really want to do that for the one last time."

Addressing her post-tennis plans, Kontaveit said she was currently enrolled in psychology course and plans to spend some more time on completing her education when she steps away from the tennis court.

"Post-career, I'm studying psychology. I'm going to continue doing that. Then, yeah, we'll see what the future brings," she said.

