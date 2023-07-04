"Can't think of anything more disrespectful" - Tennis fans aggrieved after Anett Kontaveit's potential farewell at Wimbledon moved to Court 6

Tennis fans were disappointed when they discovered that Anett Kontaveit's potential farewell match at Wimbledon had been relocated to Court 6.

Last month, Kontaveit made the announcement that she will be retiring from professional tennis after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a persistent back injury. On Tuesday, she will be up against Lucrezia Stefanini in the first round.

The match is now scheduled to take place at Court 6, which unfortunately lacks seating arrangements and only offers a limited number of standing spots for spectators.

The news of the match being moved to an outdoor court left tennis fans fuming with outrage. They took to social media to vent their frustration towards the schedulers responsible for relocating Kontaveit's potential farewell match to Court 6.

One fan expressed their deep disappointment, claiming that they couldn't fathom a more disrespectful decision.

"Can't think of anything more disrespectful honestly," a fan tweeted.

Tennis journalist Yasmin Syed expressed her strong disapproval regarding Wimbledon's decision to reschedule the 27-year-old's match. She considered it to be one of the worst choices they could have made.

"Anett Kontaveit being shafted to Court 6 for her potential retirement match… Of all the decisions to make with tomorrow’s schedule, that may have been the worst possible," Syed tweeted.

Here are a few other reactions:

Sloane Stephens, Aryna Sabalenka, and other players react to Anett Kontaveit’s retirement announcement

Anett Kontaveit at the BNP Paribas Open

Sloane Stephens, Aryna Sabalenka, and several other players reacted to Anett Kontaveit's announcement regarding her retirement from tennis. Kontaveit, 27, revealed that she will be stepping away from the sport after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a back injury.

Kontaveit took to Instagram to announce her retirement which prompted an outpouring of support and well wishes from both past and present players. They came forward to congratulate Kontaveit on her career and also expressed their love and admiration for her.

Stephens, who had previously teamed up with the Estonian for doubles at the Cincinnati Open, left a heartfelt comment on Kontaveit's Instagram post.

“Anett, I’m going to have to come all the way to Estonia now to visit you!! I’m going to miss you so much, you have no idea!!! I know your next chapter will be amazing and I can’t wait to see what you do next!! Can’t wait to give you the biggest hug at wimby! Love you.” Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

Sabalenka expressed her thoughts using a combination of emojis including one of shock and sadness, while Sania Mirza and Sabine Lisicki conveyed their congratulations and affectionate wishes through their comments.

Anett Knotaveit's comments section

"Congratulations Anett," Mirza wrote.

“Sorry to see you go this way. Congrats on a brilliant career. Everybody will be cheering for you at Wimbledon,” Lisicki stated.

