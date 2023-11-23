Novak Djokovic has expressed his desire to stay fit and healthy to bring his A-game to the court and win a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Fresh off his victory at the 2023 ATP Finals for a record seventh time, Djokovic is leading his country in the Davis Cup, scheduled between November 21 - 26 in Malaga, Spain.

The World No. 1 sat down for an interview with Marca to discuss his professional aspirations, among other things. When asked about winning the Olympic Games at Roland Garros next year, the Serbian legend described the emotion as "strange." He likened it to the feeling he had when he played at the All England Club in Wimbledon back in 2012 for the London Olympics. Djokovic said:

“It's going to be a strange feeling for me to play the Games at the Roland Garros. It will be similar to the feeling I had in 2012, when it was at Wimbledon. I think it was the first and the last time it was played there with coloured shirts and not the white ones. The Games are a very special competition”

Djokovic also emphasized the difficulty of participating in the Olympics, given the grueling schedule of tour players. However, he revealed that he planned to remain in top physical condition to compete for an Olympic gold at his peak. The 24-time Grand Slam champion said:

“I love the Olympic Village, I love the opening ceremony, the feeling of representing my country in the most important event in the world of sport. It is not an easy tournament for tennis players because we have a very tight schedule. From Roland Garros we go to grass and then again to clay. Then comes hard court in a short period of time, but I'm ready for the challenge. I hope to be healthy enough to compete in Paris at my best level and try to win the Olympic gold"

Novak Djokovic’s take on winning a Golden Slam in 2024

Novak Djokovic

In the same interview, when Djokovic was asked about how realistic it is to win a Golden Slam at the age of 37, he reflected on his 2023 season during which he set and shattered records. He made it clear that he knows himself inside and out and is willing to go the extra mile to achieve something extraordinary.

He further said that he did not intend to be disrespectful towards his colleagues, but has immense belief in himself to perform at the highest level. He said:

“Was it realistic to think I would win three of the four Grand Slams this year? Five years ago or even one or two years ago, I don't think people thought that was possible. I know myself and I know that if I feel good physically and mentally I'm capable of doing it. "

He added:

"I don't want to sound disrespectful to my opponents. I know there are thousands of players fighting for the same goal, but I know who I am and I believe in myself.”

At the Olympic Games, Djokovic last won a bronze medal for Serbia in Beijing back in 2008, defeating United States’ James Blake in two sets 6-3, 7-6 (4).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis