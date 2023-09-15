"I hope I brighten their day" - Felix Auger-Aliassime pays special visit to children at Cancer Center of Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal

Felix Auger-Aliassime recently paid a visit to the patients and staff at the Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal. The visit was a part of the hospital's fundraising campaign "Voir Grand."

The Canadian became a spokesperson for the Sainte-Justine Hospital Foundation in June. It is a charitable organization that supports the CHU Sainte-Justine, a mother-and-child hospital.

Auger-Aliassime had then shared how he was motivated to take on the role because he was born in the Sainte-Justine Hospital, and that he wished to support families facing illness.

The hospital took to Instagram to share pictures from the World No. 14's visit to their Cancer Center. The post also contained a story of Felix Auger-Aliassime's special visit to an 8-year-old child suffering from cancer where he lifted the child's spirits with his words and gave him a big autographed tennis ball.

“Philanthropy has always been a part of my life. My parents taught me early on the importance of giving back. Having been born at Sainte-Justine, I'm honored to return here today to meet families and hopefully, brighten their day a little," Felix Auger-Aliassime said (via Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine Instagram.)

Felix Auger-Aliassime is part of Team World at Laver Cup 2023

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2023 Toronto Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime is gearing up to be a part of Team World at the 2023 Laver Cup, scheduled to be played from September 22-24 in Vancouver, Canada.

Team World, led by captain John McEnroe, will clash with Team Europe, led by Bjorn Borg. Defending champions Team World will be looking to re-create their success after lifting the trophy last year. It was their first victory since the tournament's inaugural edition in 2017.

This will be World No. 14 Auger-Aliassime's third appearance at the tournament after 2021 and 2022.

In an article on the Laver Cup's official website, the Canadian recalled his experience at the event last year.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the Laver Cup again, we had an amazing time in London last year,” Auger-Aliassime said.

He added that while the win would not come easily, having his home crowd behind him would help significantly.

“We were able to get the win in London, but that was not easy. It will make a real difference to have the crowd behind us and I really hope fans come out in big numbers to witness Laver Cup firsthand," he added.

Other members of Team World are Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerundulo, and Ben Shelton.