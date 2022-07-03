"I hope I can come back one more time" - Roger Federer during the Centre Court Centenary celebrations at Wimbledon

Roger Federer expressed his desire to make one last appearance at Wimbledon during Sunday's centenary celebrations on the iconic Centre Court.

The eight-time champion was part of an extensive ensemble list of former champions, who all walked out on to the court to mark the historic day. Federer was the last one to walk out and got a magnificent reception.

The Swiss was also interviewed on the court by Sue Barker and John McEnroe. The latter asked the Swiss to elaborate on his feelings at being back on the Centre Court and also wondered if the 40-year-old plans to return to Wimbledon as a participant next year.

Federer said it was "awkward" to be in attendance at SW19 in a different capacity since he has played in the tournament for 22 successive editions. He also gave a "shoutout" to Pete Sampras (who was absent from the ceremony) for inspiring a generation of tennis players.

"I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court, feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role but it's great to be here like Novak said, with other champions," said Federer. "This court has given me my biggest wins, my biggest losses. One of my highlights has of course been in 2001, walking out here with Pete Sampras, who I'd like to give a big shoutout to - he's also won and inspired a lot of us to play and just also to be successful here and represent the sport well and I hope I did that."

"I hope I can come back, like you said, one more time," added the Swiss.

"Didn't think it was gonna take me this long to come back, but the knee has been rough on me" - Roger Federer

The Swiss legend walks out to Centre Court on Sunday

Sue Barker asked Roger Federer if he rues his absence from the list of players vying for the trophy this year, to which he responded in the affirmative. He highlighted how his knee has given him a tough time in recent years, which is understandable given he has required three surgeries on the same joint in a span of 15 odd months.

"Of course, I've missed being here, I would have loved being here. When I was walking it here last year I knew it was gonna be a tough year ahead," said the Swiss. "Maybe didn't think it was gonna take me this long to come back but the knee has been rough on me."

Having said that, the 20-time Grand Slam champion stressed that he has been happy during his time away from the sport, having gotten the chance to spend valuable time with his wife and children.

"But I've been happy, I've been happy at home. It's been a good year regardless of tennis or not. Kids are fine, my wife is great,we are happy at home," he added. "Travelled so much for so many years that it's great to be home. This year I didn't know if I should make the trip but I'm happy standing right here right now."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far