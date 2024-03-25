"I hope I can have a rivalry like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had... It could be with Jannik Sinner" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz recently expressed the desire to emulate the rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz and Sinner met in a close three-setter in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters a week ago. The Italian, who was on a 19-match unbeaten streak coming into the match, looked on course for the victory as he took the first set 6-1.

The World No. 2, however, had other plans as he outplayed Sinner from the baseline, eventually recording a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win in just over two hours. Overall, the two players have met eight times on the tour thus far, and will likely face off many more times in the future.

Speaking to the ATP Tour in Miami, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to give his thoughts on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's rivalry. In response, the Spaniard asserted that the two legends taught him how pushing beyond his limits would help him go farther in the sport.

"They (Nadal and Federer) have had a very beautiful and demanding rivalry at the same time. What I have learned from this rivalry is that you can never fall behind or give up or settle," Carlos Alcaraz told the ATP Tour.

"You always have to improve, you always have to raise your level. It doesn't matter if you think that you are at your maximum level, that you can't give more, you can always give a little more. That's what they have shown for so many years that they have been up there."

The 20-year-old added that he wanted his rivalry with Jannik Sinner to have a similar impact as the famed 'Fedal' did in their heyday.

"Every time one of them lost to the other, they tried to be better to win the next time. And they have done it for a long time, which is something incredible and worth admiring. I hope I can have a rivalry like the one they have had. Right now, the way people look at it, it could be with Jannik," he added.

"I hope both Jannik and I have a long and beautiful future ahead of us. That way I hope that I can give my best level and continue growing thanks to him while I see the level he is having."

Carlos Alcaraz is tied 4-4 with Jannik Sinner in tour-level matches

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz greet each other at Wimbledon 2022

Carlos Alcaraz's budding rivalry with Jannik Sinner has received a lot of fanfare over the last few years. The two youngsters have split their eight career meetings on the ATP Tour, leaving their head-to-head at 4-4.

Alcaraz beat Sinner for the first time at the 2021 Paris Masters. The Italian fired back the following year, winning their next two encounters in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the final of the Umag Open.

Alcaraz, however, won their biggest match to date, saving a match point to overcome Sinner in five tumultuous sets in the last eight at the 2022 US Open. The Spaniard then went on to secure his maiden title at Flushing Meadows following his defeat of the Italian.

Since then, the two players have split their last four matches at the Indian Wells Masters, the Miami Masters and the China Open in 2023, and at Indian Wells this year.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here