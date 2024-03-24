"Roger Federer said happy anniversary babe"; "Oh the Fedal feels" - Fans react to the Swiss looking back on Miami Open 2005 final against Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer recently reminisced about facing Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2005 Miami Open, which was their second career encounter on the ATP tour. Fans were ecstatic at the Swiss maestro getting nostalgic over the match, especially since it took place around this time nineteen years ago.

Federer, the undisputed World No. 1 in March 2005, faced the then-World No. 31 for the title in Miami, marking their first meeting in an ATP final. The Spaniard had defeated the Swiss at Key Biscayne a year prior, defeating him 6-3, 6-3 in the third round of the tournament.

Roger Federer came prepared for Rafael Nadal's challenge in 2005, though. Although he fell behind two sets to love and was a break down in the third set, the then-four-time Major winner showed incredible resilience to rally to a 2-6, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-1 win in three hours and 43 minutes.

Now with 20 Major titles to his name, the Swiss maestro looked back on his first five-set affair against the Spaniard with pride on Sunday (March 24). He reposted a highlight reel from the match on his Instagram stories, writing:

"Feels like just yesterday 🤪 @rafaelnadal"

The tennis community on social media also got nostalgic on the occasion. One fan joked that Federer was basically wishing his rival and good friend "happy anniversary". They wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Roger said happy anniversary babe."

Another fan, meanwhile, rejoiced at 'Fedal' content after weeks, writing:

"Ohhh the fedal feels."

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Rafael Nadal leads Roger Federer 24-16 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour

Wimbledon 2008 final was one for the ages

While Rafael Nadal lost the 2005 Miami Open final in heartbreaking fashion, he came into his own in the rivalry with Roger Federer in the following months. The Spaniard would beat the Swiss maestro en route to his maiden Roland Garros title in 2005, which kicked off his six-match winning streak against the then-World No. 1.

Roger Federer eventually got two back-to-back match wins against the teenager at the 2006 Wimbledon final and the 2006 Tennis Masters Cup semifinals. The two players then split their next six matches, before Rafael Nadal got the better of his older opponent in a three-set final at the 2008 Hamburg Masters.

The Spaniard would then beat Federer in the finals of the 2008 French Open, 2008 Wimbledon, and the 2009 Australian Open, replacing the Swiss as the new World No. 1. Their next 14 matches were quite one-sided, as Nadal came out on top in 10 of those occasions after reaching his physical prime.

Federer, however, flipped the script on his younger rival eventually, winning six of their last seven matches. The Swiss maestro eventually hung up his racquet at the 2022 Laver Cup, where he was joined by none other than the 22-time Major winner in his last professional tennis match.

