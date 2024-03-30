"I hope I can teach her something good sometimes" - Andrey Rublev on becoming godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa

Andrey Rublev recently spoke about Daniil Medvedev giving him the honor of being godfather to his daughter Alisa.

Rublev and Medvedev grew up in the same country, Russia, as a consequence of which they developed a close friendship while competing on the junior circuit. The relationship between the two stayed strong after they transitioned to the pro tour, and the two travel with each other to tournaments regularly.

In that context, it was hardly surprising when Daniil Medvedev made his compatriot the godfather to his daughter Alisa in 2022. The following year, the former World No. 1 said he had come to the decision organically, as Andrey Rublev does have a lot of admirable traits.

"To be honest, yes, because as I say, we're really close... He's very kind. He's kind of a little bit into - how we can call it - he's religious, so that's important to be a godfather. So it was kind of an easy decision, yeah," Daniil Medvedev said in September 2023 (via Express UK). "I mean, we share a lot of let's call it interests and stuff like this."

Speaking to Sport Express Russia, the World No. 6 maintained that he realized he had a "great responsibility" on his shoulders after he became Alisa's godfather. He also expressed hopes of being a good influence on her.

"Great responsibility. It was very pleasant and unexpected," Andrey Rublev said. "I hope I can teach her something good sometimes."

"Daniil Medvedev is godfather" - When Andrey Rublev joked about Russian not being Alisa's 'real father'

Andrey Rublev made quite a risky joke at Daniil Medvedev's expense last year.

While Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev do get along well, the latter joked at last year's World Tennis League exhibition in the UAE that he was, in fact, Alisa's biological father. This joke didn't impress the 2021 US Open champion, but it did get a laugh out of his wife, Daria Medvedev.

"I'm the real father, he's the godfather," Rublev said when asked about being the godfather to Medvedev's daughter.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old is very fond of Alisa, going by a video that surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) last November. The Russian was playing with the one-year-old, who was accompanied by Daria and wore an adorable onesie and cap. He was seemingly gleaming with pride at being the ideal godfather.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, met Daria in 2014 and eventually married her four years later. Daria is herself a former tennis player and travels with the Russian on the ATP tour from time to time.