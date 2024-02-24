Daniil Medvedev celebrates wife Daria's birthday with a seaside stroll with her and daughter Alisa ft. Custom Kinder Joy-themed cake

Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria recently turned 28 and celebrated her special day with a beach stroll with her husband and her daughter Alisa and a custom Kinder Joy-themed birthday cake.

Daria and Daniil met when they were both teenagers and got married in 2018. In 2022, they welcomed their first child, Alisa, who is now 16 months old. Daria has been by Daniil’s side throughout his impressive tennis career, which includes winning the 2021 US Open and the 2020 ATP Finals and reaching the World No. 1 ranking in 2022.

For her 28th birthday, Daria decided to spend some quality time with her family on the beach. She posted some photos of her, Daniil, and Alisa walking hand in hand.

"28💗" Daria captioned her post.

The 28-year-old also shared a picture of her custom Kinder Joy-themed birthday cake.

Daria Medvedeva on Instagram

Daniil Medvedev also celebrated his 28th birthday on Sunday, February 11. The Russian shared a picture of his bear-themed birthday cake.

Daria Medvedeva on Instagram

Andy Roddick defends Daniil Medvedev against 'one slam wonder' criticism

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open

Andy Roddick recently defended Daniil Medvedev from the negative comments he received after losing the 2024 Australian Open final against Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller. The loss marked the Russian's fifth defeat in a Major final.

During the latest episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast, the American labeled any criticism of Medvedev's loss as "trash." Roddick also praised the Russian for his performances over the past few years and called him the most "underappreciated player ever."

"I know we always celebrate the winner and people are going to knock Medvedev for being up two sets, let it go. That’s trash if you do that because that’s in no way representative of what he did this entire tournament. And what, frankly, he’s done for five or six years. One of the more underappreciated players ever," Roddick said (at 15:27).

Roddick then tackled a recent social media debate labeling Medvedev as the best player with just one Grand Slam win. During the discussion, Roddick's lone Major victory was mentioned to challenge that notion.

Roddick declared that Medvedev is a better player than he ever was and highlighted the Russian's impressive list of achievements.

"And I’ll throw myself under the bus on this one, and I’m curious to hear your thoughts on it. Twitter, the other day, there’s some conversation going and I get looped in. They’re going, someone said, ‘Daniil Medvedev is the best player ever who has one Slam.’ And I was the answer of the counter and I’ll just tell everyone right now, he’s better than I ever was," he said.

"Like he has 20 some odd titles, he’s won however many Masters series events, one World Tour Finals, has been No. 1, oh by the way beat Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final, has put himself there. I mean, he’s been in back-to-back Grand Slam finals. This guy is better, if anyone calls him a 'One Slam Wonder' they’re idiots and they don’t know what they’re talking about," he added.