"I hope I don't play a Spanish player if I ever reach another Grand Slam final" - Casper Ruud after failing to get past Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros and Carlos Alcaraz in US Open final

Casper Ruud gave it his all, but failed in his bid to capture his first-ever Grand Slam title, going down 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2022 US Open final.

Despite the defeat, Ruud climbed the rungs on the ranking ladder to rise to the World No. 2 position in men's tennis. He has endured a successful season so far, during the course of which he advanced to the final of the French Open earlier this year.

Ruud was beaten comprehensively by Rafael Nadal in the title clash at Roland Garros. He earned a second shot at a Grand Slam title by reaching the final at Flushing Meadows. but was unable to get past Carlos Alcaraz.

During a post-match press conference, Casper Ruud was asked what he needed to do differently to win a Grand Slam following his experiences in Paris and New York. The 23-year-old added a humorous touch to his reply by stating that he did not wish to play a Spaniard in a Major final again.

"I guess I hope I don't play a Spanish player if I ever reach another slam final. They know what they're doing in the slam finals. Let's hope for another (player) other than a Spaniard," Ruud stated with a smile.

José Morgado @josemorgado Casper Ruud at the presser.



"It was an exciting match to play. Many fun rallies, fun shots. Sad it didn't go my way but Carlos stepped up when he needed to, specially in the 3rd. He was too good on those set points. We have seen it very times before with him. All credit to him". Casper Ruud at the presser."It was an exciting match to play. Many fun rallies, fun shots. Sad it didn't go my way but Carlos stepped up when he needed to, specially in the 3rd. He was too good on those set points. We have seen it very times before with him. All credit to him". https://t.co/Gw2JUCTGAw

On a more serious note, the Oslo-born player asserted that his resolve to win a Grand Slam had grown after two title-round losses:

"Well, I think obviously if you reach a Grand Slam final, whoever you play will be a great player on the opposite side of the net. In Roland Garros, it was hard for me to believe that I could beat Rafa. Today was not easier, but I believed it more.

"I think these two tournaments have sort of made my self-belief to win a Grand Slam grow. Hopefully these two experiences can help me."

"Carlos stepped up when he really needed to; we've seen it many times before" - Casper Ruud on Carlos Alcaraz

Casper Ruud's loss tn the third set swung the contest in Carlos Alcaraz's facour

Casper Ruud may rue the fact that he had his chances in the US Open final, especially with his opponent seemingly on the defensive after losing the second set.

The momentum appeared to be with the Norwegian as Carlos Alcaraz committed a few unforced errors at the start of the third set. However, the 19-year-old steadied the ship by going on to win the set and was at his sublime best in the fourth as Ruud himself acknowledged. He said about Alcaraz:

"Carlos stepped up when he really needed to. Especially in the third set, it was close to go in my favor. I had some set points and couldn't take care of them. He just played too good on those points."

"We've seen it many times before, he steps up when he needs to. When it's close, he pulls out great shots. All credit to him."

Summing up his own journey at the US Open, Ruud said:

"At the same time, I'm proud of the match and the two weeks. I gave it all. I left it all out on the court. Played some phenomenal tennis throughout the two weeks, probably my best tennis ever on this surface. So I'm very happy in the end."

US Open Tennis @usopen



You love to see it. Casper Ruud still making time for the fans.You love to see it. Casper Ruud still making time for the fans.You love to see it. 💙 https://t.co/W3umFXRKGV

Casper Ruud remained positive that he will get another chance to play in a Grand Slam final, saying:

"I'll hopefully get another chance at a slam in the future."

Casper Ruud is notably yet to beat Carlos Alcaraz, having lost to the teenager twice in the past. The contests between the duo have been fantastic viewing for tennis fans, who will hope to see more such meetings between the two young stars.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Anantaajith Ra