" I hope you like it, I love it " - Roger Federer on his new shoes

Roger Federer's fans were in for a treat when the 20-time Grand Slam champion showcased his brand new 'Roger R-squared' shoes on Twitter.

The new edition comes as a combination pack consisting of two pairs of 'The Roger' shoes from the brand On Running.

On Running, a Zurich-based athletic shoe and performance sportswear company, was established in 2010 by professional ironman athlete Oliver Bernhard along with two of his friends, David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti. Roger Federer invested an undisclosed sum to become a 'close partner' of the shoe manufacturing company in 2020. Since then, the company has built up a separate release called 'The Roger.'

Fans took to Twitter to express their desire to own a pair of the shoes, which are autographed by the Swiss maestro himself.

"Can anybody buy a packet for me? I'm in Argentina and that is almost Impossible for us," one fan wrote.

"Wow! This is amazing not only is clever, unique as far as marketing it's very unique sets in one box! I love it too. I am a runner and use this brand for many years and love it. Of course, this is tennis shoes and sure will be amazing too. Thanks Roger," another fan gushed.

Federer is not only an investor in the brand, he contributes to the design process and, of course, helps with the marketing efforts.

Roger Federer @rogerfederer It is incredible that The Roger franchise launched just over 2 years ago. I’ve loved learning along the way and it has been so fun developing and bringing these products to life. I want to thank @RonnieFieg and the incredible team at @on_running for all their hard work. It is incredible that The Roger franchise launched just over 2 years ago. I’ve loved learning along the way and it has been so fun developing and bringing these products to life. I want to thank @RonnieFieg and the incredible team at @on_running for all their hard work. https://t.co/wi3EF06b3I

What shoes will Roger Federer wear in his next match?

Federer at the Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - Day One

Most fans who are excited to see Roger Federer make his return to the sport are oblivious to which brand of shoes he will wear. With his fading partnership with Nike and growing association with On Running, it is highly unlikely that the former World No. 1 will be seen playing in a Nike shoe again.

Federer's long-drawn-out battle with Nike over the RF logo caused a rift between the player and the company. However, even after the termination of his contract, Federer still wore Nike shoes on the court because his new clothing partner Uniqlo didn't make tennis-specific shoes.

But the Swiss may have found a solution to his dilemma thanks to his new relationship with On Running. When Federer returns to the court, it will be fascinating to see what brand of shoes he decides to wear.

