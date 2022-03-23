"I hope that Naomi Osaka finds the balance again to be tough on the court and then sensitive off of it because that is the real her"- Chris Evert

Tennis legend Chris Evert said that she hopes that Naomi Osaka can get tough on the court while remaining sensitive off of it.

The Japanese competed at the Indian Wells Open and reached the second round after defeating Sloane Stephens. She faced a thrashing at the hands of Veronika Kudermetova in the second round. This was also the match where someone from the crowd heckled her. As a result, Osaka broke down in tears during the match.

Speaking to Eurosport, Evert said that the former World No.1 is, or will gradually learn how to tune out the odd heckler or two in the crowd.

"I would never use the word 'overreacted' with Naomi; she is a sensitive human being," Evert said. "I think Naomi is learning now or will learn, that when you are competing in front of thousands of people and you are that exposed on the court, there may be one or two hecklers out there, that you have to learn to tune out."

Evert also mentioned that Osaka and other players need to have a balance of having a thick skin on the court while being sensitive off of it.

"Unfortunately, you have to have a thick skin. But you can have a thick skin while you're competing and then you can still be sensitive off the court with your feelings, but you have to learn that balance, that combination because hecklers have been there for a long time and I think every top player has had that experience, which is disturbing and heartbreaking."

"But at the same time, you don't want to let one moment like that affect you so that you never play the same and you lose the match, especially somebody like Naomi, who has been such a bright light for not only tennis players but all athletes, all people when it comes to mental wellness. She has taught us a lot and she has really exposed that area of health that is very, very important. She has been, you know, such a role model for so many people."

Evert added that well-wishers who know her will be rooting for her in her journey as a tennis player and that she hoped Osaka would be able to get back to maintaining the balance needed on and off the court.

"I think this is a process for her. This is a learning process for her in life and on the tennis court. I think all of us who know her support her in her journey and hope that she finds the balance again to be tough on the court and then sensitive off of it because that is the real her."

Naomi Osaka could face Angelique Kerber in the second round at Miami

Naomi Osaka will look to have a good run in the Miami Open

The 24-year-old is competing in the Miami Open and is up against Australia's Astra Sharma in the first round. Both players received wildcards for the tournament before replacing Camilla Osorio and Andrea Petkovic.

Osaka and Sharma will meet for the very first time and a victory for the Japanese player would set up a meeting with former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in the second round.

