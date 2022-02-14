"I hope that neither Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic will retire from professional tennis. They are amazing" - Paula Badosa

At a press conference ahead of the Dubai Tennis Championships, Paula Badosa showered praise on Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. Hailing the trio as incredible players, the Spaniard hoped that neither of the Big 3 would retire anytime soon.

"I hope that neither Nadal, Federer, or Djokovic will retire from professional tennis. They are amazing," said Badosa.

Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have won a combined total of 61 Grand Slams to date. Their dominance can be seen in the fact that no one in the past 17 years, apart from Andy Murray, has held the World No. 1 ranking other than the Big 3.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at an event

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68



Rafael Nadal: 21

Roger Federer: 20

Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open EraRafael Nadal: 21Roger Federer: 20Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open Era 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal: 21🇨🇭 Roger Federer: 20🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic: 20 https://t.co/5HZ9faIhNq

Badosa also lauded her "idol" Nadal, saying she had "no words" to describe his terrific fightback in the final of the 2022 Australian Open.

Calling the 21-time Grand Slam champion her "inspiration," Badosa remarked that watching him play gave her "goosebumps."

"I was shocked after watching the match. I'm still shocked. It was amazing to see him win a match after losing the first two sets. It's not really surprising because it's Rafa, but he did it against the number two in the world. I have no words," said the World No. 5

"Nadal is an inspiration to me. He is my idol. Seeing him do this gives me goosebumps. He is a very important person for our country and for the world of sport," added the 24-year-old.

Rafael Nadal likely to feature at Acapulco Open, also confirms participation at Indian Wells Masters

Nadal at the 2022 Australian Open

After making history at the Australian Open, Nadal is scheduled to compete at the Acapulco Open, an ATP 500 event that commences on February 21.

A three-time champion in Mexico, Nadal last won the Acapulco Open in 2020. Only David Ferrer and Thomas Muster have won the tournament more times than the Spaniard (four each).

Sopitas @sopitas ¡CONFIRMADO! ¡Rafa Nadal regresa a Acapulco para el Abierto Mexicano de Tenis 2022!



Si ya con Daniil Medvedev y Alexander Zverev ya era una locura esta edición, ahora pinta para ser HISTÓRICA. ¡CONFIRMADO!¡Rafa Nadal regresa a Acapulco para el Abierto Mexicano de Tenis 2022!Si ya con Daniil Medvedev y Alexander Zverev ya era una locura esta edición, ahora pinta para ser HISTÓRICA. 🎾 ¡CONFIRMADO! 🎾 ¡Rafa Nadal regresa a Acapulco para el Abierto Mexicano de Tenis 2022! Si ya con Daniil Medvedev y Alexander Zverev ya era una locura esta edición, ahora pinta para ser HISTÓRICA. 😱 https://t.co/e7YsrjVjLo

In addition to Acapulco, the Spaniard has confirmed his presence at the Indian Wells Masters, a tournament he has not won since 2013.

World Rafa Nadal @worldrafanadal

came from behind to defeat Delpo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the 2013 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.



*Nadal defeated Playing his first hard-court tournament since a seven-month layoff due to injury, #Nadal came from behind to defeat Delpo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the 2013 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.*Nadal defeated #Federer in straight sets to reach final Playing his first hard-court tournament since a seven-month layoff due to injury, #Nadalcame from behind to defeat Delpo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the 2013 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.*Nadal defeated #Federer in straight sets to reach final https://t.co/Ztn87L6w82

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Rafael Nadal competes at the Balearic Mid-Amateur Golf Championship, finishes first round at No. 3 on the leaderboard

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala