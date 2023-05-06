I hope Rafael Nadal plays French Open: Bjorn Borg

Tennis legend Bjorn Borg has expressed his desire to see Rafael Nadal compete at the 2023 French Open.

Nadal is still recovering from a hip injury he sustained at this year's Australian Open, causing him to miss out on some of his favorite tournaments like the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

With his recent withdrawal from the Italian Open, the Spaniard's chances of competing at Roland Garros are not looking good.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Borg stated that his "good friend" Nadal will not risk competing at the French Open if he is not fit.

"Rafa is a good friend of mine. I know he’s struggling a little bit with his body, I’ve known that for a long time. Unfortunately, he’s not going to play Rome, but we want to see him at the French Open," Borg said. "If he’s not going to be fit, he’s not going to play."

The former World No. 1, however, hopes to see the Spaniard play in Paris.

"But Rafa is Rafa, he’s one of the greatest ever to play the game. I hope he is going to play the French Open," he continued.

Borg also weighed in on another Spaniard in Carlos Alcaraz. He opined that the youngster will be World No. 1 for "many years" and believes his game has "no weaknesses."

"After this week he’s [Alcaraz] going to be No. 1 in the world, and I think he’s going to be staying there for many years. The way he plays, the way he moves, I like the whole game. No weaknesses," Borg stated.

Rafael Nadal is going to play French Open, says Spaniard's uncle

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Toni Nadal has stated emphatically that Rafael Nadal will compete at the French Open.

In a recent interview with Radio MARCA, Toni stated that his nephew's training in the coming weeks will determine his chances at Roland Garros.

"He would like to be competing now, but there is little left for that to happen. He is going to play in Paris, although how he trains in the coming weeks will be important to measure his aspirations there," Toni said.

Toni also dismissed any talk of retirement, stating that Nadal was focused on recovering and competing again.

"He is not thinking about retiring, he just wants to recover well and continue competing because he is passionate about this sport," he added.

Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th title at the Paris Major last year, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final.

