"I hope Roger Federer can play until he is 50" - Marco Cecchinato

Marco Cecchinato recently gave his thoughts about Roger Federer and how long he should continue playing the sport. Speaking with Gazzetta del Sud, Cecchinato insisted that Federer was a joy to have on the tour, and wished for the Swiss to prolong his career and play until he was 50 years old.

"I hope, first of all, that Roger Federer can play until he is 50," Marco Cecchinato said. "On the circuit he is an extraordinary and stimulating presence, an athlete who is pleasant to meet on the fields, in the locker room, in the lounge area. Federer is one of us, even if he is tennis."

It won't be easy for Roger Federer to return after a long period of absence, same goes for Djokovic and Nadal: Marco Cecchinato

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Roger Federer has repeatedly defied time over the course of his illustrious career, displaying amazing longevity despite suffering serious injuries. So it comes as no surprise that Marco Cecchinato is bullish about the Swiss maestro playing for a few years more.

Having said that, Federer seemed to be showing the effects of his age at this year's 2021 Doha Open. In what was his first competitive tournament in more than a year, the 39-year-old stumbled while crossing the finish line against Nikoloz Basilashvili.

In that context, Cecchinato asserted that it is never easy for a pro player to return to their best after having been inactive for some time. The Italian claimed that even the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, who have not played since this year's Australian Open, could be rusty when they return to action.

"Obviously it will not be easy to return after a long period of absence. And the same goes for Djokovic and Nadal, who are playing little in this period," Cecchinto said.

At the end of the interview, the former French Open semifinalist acknowledged that the laws of nature do apply to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, just as they do to the rest of the players. But in the same breath, Cecchinato claimed that it wouldn't be surprising if the Big 3 continued to push the boundaries of what is possible in the sport.

"But considering that we are talking about the champions who have made tennis great, I would not be surprised if their domination continues for a long time," Cecchinato said.