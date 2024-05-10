"I hope she's well, that there are no problems"- Camila Giorgi's sudden retirement & disappearance leaves Italy Billie Jean King Cup captain concerned

Camila Giorgi was recently named under the 'retired players' list on the ITIA website. The Italian has not made any public comments and Tathiana Garbin is concerned about her well-being.

Former Top-30 ranked WTA star Giorgi turned pro in 2006 and achieved several highs in her career. Her biggest achievement was the Canadian Open triumph in 2021.

Giorgi was on tour this season as well. She began her season in Brisbane and followed it up with an appearance at the Australian Open.

She next played at the Linz Open, Indian Wells Open and Miami Open. In Miami, Giorgi faced a 1-6, 1-6 defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek. That is now the final match of her career as she has officially retired.

Giorgi did not formally announce her retirement. It became a known fact only after people realized that she was named under the 'retired players' list on the ITIA website.

According to Sportface, Giorgi has not responded to the WTA, the Italian Federation or her Billie Jean King Cup captain Garbin. Expressing concern about her former teammate, Garbin said in an interview with ANSA:

"There's a bit of concern. The last time we spoke was before the Billie Jean King Cup and she didn't give me availability to come to Seville with the team due to a foot problem.”

Garbin expressed hope that Giorgi was not facing any problems and that she left tennis gracefully.

“I hope that she is well, that there are no problems and that she has left this sport that has given her so much with serenity,” she added.

Tathiana Garbin feels Camila Giorgi may have needed to retire at this stage of her career

Camila Giorgi at the Miami Open

32-year-old Camila Giorgi's sudden retirement has sent shockwaves around the tennis world. Although there is no official reason mentioned, Tathiana Garbin opined that it is difficult for tennis professionals to start again from the bottom and some choose to end their careers instead.

“I believe that for a player who has reached the top it is difficult to then start again from the qualifiers and with a low ranking. A conclusion was perhaps necessary," Garbin said during the same interview.

After making her debut in the Top 30, Giorgi went through a lot of ups and downs that saw her move in and out of the top rankings.

In 2022, she made her last foray back into the Top 30 but could not continue the momentum. Her last ranking, released on May 6, 2024, was 116.