"I hope she will change her mind like Caroline Wozniacki" - Ons Jabeur hoping to see Ashleigh Barty back in action after Aussie gave birth to a son

Ons Jabeur is hoping that Ashleigh Barty will return to the tennis court after giving birth to a son, drawing inspiration from Caroline Wozniacki's impending comeback.

Jabeur defeated Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. This win marked Jabeur's second consecutive victory against the Pole as she secured a three-set victory at Indian Wells earlier this year.

Against Frech, the Tunisian played some of her signature slice and drop shots, while also delivering an exceptional serving performance. In the first set, with the score at 3-2 and 30-30, Jabeur unleashed consecutive aces at an impressive speed of 111 mph. Eighteen out of her 52 serves were not returnable and she won 21 out of 24 first-serve points.

During her post-match press conference, Ons Jabeur was asked about her thoughts on Ashleigh Barty, who recently gave birth to her son. Jabeur was questioned about whether Barty's absence was noticeable within the tennis circuit since her retirement.

While addressing the question, Jabeur expressed her genuine happiness for Barty on the birth of her son and revealed her own desire to have a family someday.

"Fantastic. I'm very happy for her that she had a baby boy. I'm very happy for her because this is something that I want to have, a family," the former World No. 2 said.

Jabeur stated that the former World No. 1 must be relishing her role as a mother, finding more joy in it than waiting to compete on the tennis court at Wimbledon.

However, Jabeur remains hopeful that Barty will follow in the footsteps of Caroline Wozniacki (who will make a comeback at the 2023 US Open after three years since retiring) and potentially return to the tennis scene in the next one or two years.

"I'm sure she's enjoying being a mom right now than being on a tennis court waiting to play at Wimbledon (smiling). I hope that she will change her mind like Wozniacki and comes back maybe in one or two years," Ons Jabeur added.

"The weather is sad that Anett Kontaveit's leaving, so they don't want her to play" - Ons Jabeur on Wimbledon rain delays

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Ons Jabeur made some interesting comments regarding the unusually high number of match cancellations and the drizzly weather conditions during this year's Wimbledon Championships. She expressed her thoughts on the delays that resulted in the postponement of 70 matches.

Playing on Court 1, which boasts a retractable roof, Jabeur expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to finish her match without any disruptions.

"I feel lucky today that I played on Court 1. It's a shame that the weather is like this. I know some matches, because I've been waiting for Anett's match, and she hasn't played yesterday or today. I believe the weather is sad that she's leaving, so they don't want her to play," she said.

Turning to Kontaveit's impending retirement, Ons Jabeur expressed her sadness and disappointment.

"As a close friend, I knew before. I was very, very sad. I honestly tried to convince her not to, but it didn't work out. But it's her decision," she added.

