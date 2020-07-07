'Don't get kicked out of practice': Roger Federer on what his father used to tell him as a kid

Roger Federer talked about the role of his father in his career and his desire to play at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

The Swiss maestro also spoke about being 'in the zone' and experiences as a ball boy.

On the 17th anniversary of his first win at Wimbledon, Roger Federer unveiled a limited edition pair of white lifestyle sneakers called 'The Roger'.

During the launch, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke about Wimbledon, Olympics, the role of his father in his tennis career and a lot more as he took questions from fans all across the globe.

Roger Federer started out by describing what a great day looks like for him. He said that any day he wins Wimbledon or one of the big matches is a great day for him. On days he is not playing tennis, his 'great' day consists of being able to spend quality time with his family and close friends.

"I guess there are two ways to look at it - winning Wimbledon or winning one of the big matches, or doing nothing. Just staying with the family, having no plans, waking up to a cup of coffee, meeting up with friends, seeing my parents and family and at the end seeing a nice sunset. Simple stuff."

The next question Roger Federer was asked was about the Tokyo Olympics. The Swiss Maestro replied that he has had some of the most memorable moments of his career and life at the Olympics. It was at the Olympics where he met his wife Mirka Vavrinec 20 years ago.

"Obviously, it has been a great disappointment for all athletes that the Olympics got postponed. Now we are hopeful that it is going to happen next year. You cannot be sure, with the pandemic at the moment."

"I hope for the best. My goal, it is, to be at the Olympics, For me, it's always been an incredible story. Back in 2000, the first one I went to, I was 18-19 years old. I met my girlfriend, my wife today, there. I finished fourth, very close to the medals. That was a great success anyhow."

Roger Federer reminisced about his gold medal winning effort in 2008 and his singles silver medal four years later.

"And then in 2004 and 2008, Athens and Beijing, I carried the flag for Switzerland, which is one of the great honours you can get as an athlete to represent your country on that stage."

"I have also won the Olympic gold with Stan Wawrinka, my friend, in the doubles. That was amazing. In 2012, I got the silver in singles at Wimbledon in London, losing to Andy Murray. Of course, that was an amazing experience," said Roger Federer.

Roger Federer rued missing the 2016 Rio Olympics because of his knee surgery. He sounded hopeful about the Tokyo Olympics happening next year and being there to take part in the Olympic experience again.

"Unfortunately in 2016, I missed Rio because of my knee surgery. This year, we know what happened. I am hopeful for next year. I love going to Tokyo; it's a wonderful place. I would love to go there. I hope the Olympics takes place (there next year)."

Roger Federer explains what it means to be 'in the zone'

Roger Federer was asked a question by an Indian fan about what it feels to be 'in the zone'.

It is a term that has often been used for Roger Federer. 'In the zone' in essence means that a player is on song and he feels good about his game. Roger Federer answered likewise.

"Good question. You always hear about the zone, that it exists in our sport. I feel like I have been in the zone a few times. When I am in the zone, everything for me happens in slow motion, and for my opponent, everything happens in real time."

"You almost feel like you have more time, you are more serene, more relaxed. You are not in a hectic state. For me it happens, not to be in that crazy amazing zone where you see the tennis ball like a football. You feel the ball naturally. You know it's time to be in the zone when the crowd gets into it."

In this respect, Roger Federer said that playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon is a unique experience. Being in the zone also helps separate a great player from a good one, as Roger Federer opined.

"That's why playing at Centre Court has a very special atmosphere. The crowd is for you or against you, it almost doesn't matter. You go in like a bubble and focus all the way."

"For me, if you are a big-match player and you like to be in the big stages, you want to be in that place, you want to go into that zone. That also really sums up the difference between a really really great player and a medium player."

Roger Federer opens up about his experiences as a ball boy

Roger Federer as a ball boy in Basel in the early '90s.

Roger Federer reminisced about his experiences as a ball boy in his hometown tournament of Basel during the early '90s.

"I loved being a ball kid. I was a ball kid at my hometown tournament in Basel. It was supposed to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, but I suppose it might get postponed till next year."

"I also loved doing regional ball-boying at the regional club. I was at a women's event. I always thought that was a fantastic way to be a part of the fabric of an event and a tournament. I love tennis, so I don't mind if I have to sweep the court, pick up the ball or play a match. At the end of the day, it is all part of the same eco-system."

In this regard, the 20-time Grand Slam champion shed light on the best advice he has received from his father and something he is striving to pass on to his kids.

"My dad has been great, throughout, still today. He is an honest shooter like myself as well. He doesn't hold back with how he feels."

"He would call me after I win a tournament and tell me, "What about your backhand?" I would be like 'I have just won a tournament and I feel so good. What about my backhand?'. But he told me I got to do more with it. He always challenged me a little bit. He never held back. And I want to be the same with my children as well. Make sure I am honest to them."

Roger Federer spoke of how his dad used to drive him to tennis tournaments and implore him to 'not get kicked out of practice'.

"He used to tell me when bringing me to a tennis tournament: 'Don't waste my time. Don't get kicked out of practice'. He used to be nice enough to drive me to practice, take turns with friends or with my mom."

"He used to say: 'At least try a little bit in practice. You don't have to be at your absolute super best, whatever that means, because I know you are more the creative player and all that stuff. But don't just get kicked out of practice,'" Roger Federer said.

In this respect, Roger Federer talked about how his talent sometimes made him lazy on the tennis court.

"I was very talented and I just used to play with the ball. Sometimes that meant I didn't work as much as I had to. taking shortcuts. I thought I was clever but I was also being lazy. I think for him, he liked to see hard work with energy sometimes from me."

The 38-year-old revealed that when he was young he was not motivated for every practice session but lauded his parents for their wonderful teachings over the years.

"It was hard for me to get motivated for every practice because I am a match player and not a practice guy. I learn a lot from him and mom. They have been wonderful parents. I couldn't be more happier. I still have a wonderful relationship with them, which is great."