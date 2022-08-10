"I am human too at the end of the day, try being in our position and see how y'all do"- Bianca Andreescu responds to fans criticizing her during the Canadian Open 1R win

Bianca Andreescu responded fiercely to those who accused her of fabricating her health problems in the opening round of the 2022 Canadian Open.

On Tuesday, Bianca Andreescu defeated ninth seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the National Bank Open with a thrilling 7-6(5), 6-4 victory. After several injuries over the years, the 2019 champion made her comeback to the tournament three years after her title run and advanced to the second round.

José Morgado @josemorgado 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu gets her 2nd top 10 win of the year, beating #9 and San José champion Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5), 6-4, in 2h30 (!), to reach the 2nd round in Toronto against Alizé Cornet.



During the contest, the 22-year-old was having fitness and breathing problems. She eventually won the match against the Russian but some tennis fans believed that she was fabricating her health issues. There were also concerns raised about the players' chilly handshake at the net.

In light of this, Andreescu took to Instagram to explain what went wrong with her during the match whilst criticizing people who accused her of faking illness. She acknowledged that she initially felt "nauseous" and "dizzy" but soon felt considerably better.

"Thanks you to everyone who came out to support tonight, " Andreescu wrote in her Instagram story. "It was electric!! I’ve been seeing some comments/ messages about what happened during my match and wanted to address it."

"I genuinely did not feel good. Dizzy and nauseous. Nothing to do with my back, thankfully but I definitely did not mean to cause any harm/distraction or whatever ppl (people) have been calling it to my opponent or anyone in that matter, " she added. "Try being in our position and see how y’all do. Anyways I’m happy to see another day here in Toronto and I’m feeling much better. See you all tmrw(tomorrow)."

"Us athletes go through injuries, sickness, the last thing I want to do is put more of that energy in the air"- Bianca Andreescu

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 4

Bianca Andreescu went on to note that because she had grown up playing on the same court, quitting the match was not an option for her. She also took a jab at the critics by inviting them to experience what it's like to be in her shoes.

"I really wanted to push through, this is the court I grew up on and no was not an option for me tonight, " Andreescu wrote. "It just makes me sad to see that ppl (people) really believe that. Us athletes go through injuries, sickness etc, the last thing I want to do is put more of that energy in the air especially if it’s fake?!?!"

"Doesn’t make sense. Yes, I wish I was able to not show it but I am human, too, at the end of the day, " the Canadian added.

Andreescu will take on Alize Cornet in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open on Wednesday in hopes of earning her first tour title since the US Open in 2019.

