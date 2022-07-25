"I didn't have any idols as such, although I loved watching Federer; I have to choose Roger as the GOAT" - Omar Jasika

Once tipped to become the next great Australian tennis player, Omar Jasika has sadly become one of those players whose true potential was never realized. However, he is only 25 years old and has enough time on his hands to get back to the level that everyone hoped he would get to earlier on in his career.

Jasika broke into the limelight during the 2014 US Open, winning both the juniors' singles and doubles titles. But just as he was starting to become a household name in his homeland, his career went off the rails after he was hit with a two-year suspension by the ITF for testing positive for cocaine in 2017.

In a recent interview with Punto De Break, the 25-year-old Australian spoke about how he didn't necessarily have any idols growing up watching tennis but loved watching Swiss legend Roger Federer play.

"I didn't have any idols as such, although I loved watching Federer, it's amazing," Jasika said.

Omar Jasika was also subject to one of the most frequent questions asked in the sport and that is who the greatest player of all time (GOAT) was in his opinion. With the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic competing with Federer for that mantle, the Australian once again opted to go with the Swiss.

"I have to choose Roger," Jasika said.

Punto de Break @PuntoDBreak



Si no conoces a Omar JASIKA, no te pierdas esta ENTREVISTA. Por



puntodebreak.com/2022/07/24/his… 🗣️ "Me gustaría abrir una academia o escribir un libro algún día. Creo que puedo ayudar a muchos chicos jóvenes por todo lo que me pasó"Si no conoces a Omar JASIKA, no te pierdas esta ENTREVISTA. Por @TheMagician5GS , desde el @PozoblancoOpen 🗣️ "Me gustaría abrir una academia o escribir un libro algún día. Creo que puedo ayudar a muchos chicos jóvenes por todo lo que me pasó"🇦🇺 Si no conoces a Omar JASIKA, no te pierdas esta ENTREVISTA. Por @TheMagician5GS, desde el @PozoblancoOpen puntodebreak.com/2022/07/24/his…

"They are very different circuits, not so much because of the tennis, but because of the mentality" - Omar Jasika on the difference between the juniors and the pros

Jasika celebrating his 2014 US Open junior title win

During the interview, Omar Jasika also highlighted the difference between the juniors and the professional tour, as he endured a difficult time making the transition from one to the other.

The Australian spoke about how the senior players on tour are far more ruthless than the juniors, meaning that they will pounce on a player the minute they sense a weakness. While it was not necessarily the tennis that was vastly different, the 25-year-old revealed that the mentality of opponents involved was the biggest obstacle to overcome for players looking to get ahead.

"They are very different circuits. Not so much because of the tennis, but because of the mentality. On the junior circuit you can afford a couple of failures from time to time, your attitude doesn't always have to be ideal; in ITF tournaments all players are stronger, both physically and mentally. If they see that you are downcast, even if it is only a little, they will jump, they will go for you and they will not let you breathe. They behave like bulldogs, if you are already down it is difficult to climb back," Omar Jasika said.

Omar Jasika is also close friends with Nick Kyrgios, as Jasika, Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis all came through the junior ranks together. Jasika gave his thoughts about Kyrgios finally realizing his potential in recent times by reaching the final at Wimbledon and winning the Australian Open doubles title, remarking that it was "crazy" to see one of his friends finally have their dreams come true.

"Nick is one of my best friends and I think he's getting more mature. I think he has finally realized the potential he has, the incredible level he has. He has won the Australian Open in doubles, reached the Wimbledon final in singles... it's what you dream of, to do that in two Grand Slams in just one year. It's crazy. He has realized his potential, but I also think he enjoys life," Omar Jasika said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far