"I have the image recorded of LeBron James asking security guards for permission to take a picture with me after US Open win" - Juan Martin Del Potro

Juan Martin Del Potro recalled a story about basketball great LeBron James asking to take a picture with him after he won the 2009 US Open. The Argentine revealed he still has an image showing the NBA legend asking security guards to take the photo, at a party he was invited to by singer Justin Timberlake.

The 'Tower of Tandil' defeated Roger Federer in five sets in the final of the 2009 US Open to claim his only Grand Slam title. In the semifinals, the then 20-year-old had downed Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

In an interview with Mariano Zabaleta on Star Plus Latin America, as quoted by Punto de Break, Del Potro shared the tale of his encounter with James following his US Open triumph.

"After the ceremony and the tournament dinner, I remember that Justin Timberlake called me and invited me to a private party," the 33-year-old said. "All of Hollywood was there: singers, actors, famous people, but suddenly the most important thing was me. I have the image recorded of LeBron James asking security guards for permission to take a picture with me."

Zabaleta is a former Argentine tennis player - who reached a career-high ranking of 21 in the world and won three ATP singles titles - before retiring in 2010.

"The priority when I was a child was always soccer, I only played tennis to pass the time" - Juan Martin Del Potro

Juan Martin Del Potro at the 2012 ATP World Tour Finals

Juan Martin Del Potro also divulged that football (soccer) was the sport he preferred to play as a child, until he competed in a junior tennis event in Brazil.

"The priority when I was a child was always soccer, I only played tennis to pass the time," Del Potro said. "I think it was more boring for me, at the end of each training session you had to collect all the balls, or else when they sent you to play with the wall. This whole perception changed for me when I got on a plane to Brazil to play a South American tournament."

The Argentine was beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires last month - his first match since June 2019. Following his exit at the ATP 250 tournament, the former World No. 3 admitted he may have played the final match of his illustrious career.

However, the 22-time ATP titlist is yet to officially announce his retirement from the sport. In the same interview, he revealed that he has not ruled out a return from injury to come back like Andy Murray.

