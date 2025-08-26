"I can't imagine Alcaraz and Sinner acting like that": Benjamin Bonzi's coach makes feelings clear on Daniil Medvedev's behavior after US Open drama

Benjamin Bonzi's coach, Nicholas Mahut, recently shared his honest opinion on Daniil Medvedev's behavior at the US Open. The tournament commenced on August 24 and will conclude on September 7 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Medvedev's first round at the US Open did not pan out as expected. He caused chaos during the match after taking issue with the chair umpire, Greg Allensworth's ruling. The Russian's heated behavior was seen during the third set when his opponent, Benjamin Bonzi, served for the match. Bonzi missed his first serve point in this set, and just at that moment, Allensworth berated a cameraman for attempting to leave the court.
Following this, he awarded Bonzi another first serve due to the interruption, which did not sit right with the Russian. He lashed out at the umpire's ruling, furiously confronting him and accusing him of wanting to end the match early. He also invited the crowd to join him in his protest.
Medvedev's behavior was not appreciated by Bonzi's coach, Mahut, who made his feelings clear about the incident, saying:
"I don't want to say things that I might regret, but I can't imagine Alcaraz and Sinner acting like that for a second."
Even after winning the third and fourth sets, Daniil Medvedev couldn't advance to the next round, as Bonzi dominated the fifth round and claimed a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(7), 0-6, 6-4 win over the Russian.
Daniil Medvedev refused to take the blame for the incident at the US Open first round
Daniil Medvedev spoke with the media after his controversial first round at the US Open, during which he expressed his feelings about the incident. He said that his opponent, Benjamin Bonzi, should be fined for receiving on-court coaching over the permissible limit.
When asked about his fine, he cited tennis players who have faced the same situation, including Nick Kyrgios, Reilly Opelka, and others. He emphasized that these players wouldn't be spared the fine for possible code violations like Bonzi did.
"I have no idea how much the punishment (fine) will be. Today I didn't do anything wrong, I hope he gets fined too because today he received a lot of coaching, to the point that one no longer knows if he is allowed or not. In the end, they always fine the same people: Kyrgios, Bublik, myself, even Opelka, who despite being a good guy, gets fined him because they don't like him," Daniil Medvedev said (via Punto de Break).
Ahead of the US Open, Daniil Medvedev competed at the Cincinnati Masters, where he again faced an early exit after being bested by Aadam Walton in the first round.