Polish tennis player Magda Linette recently discussed her first impression of the World No. 1 player and her compatriot, Iga Swiatek.

Linette made her tour debut in 2009. She managed to make a name for herself despite frequently being overshadowed by her fellow countrywomen Agnieszka Radwanska and now Iga Swiatek. Linette has reached five finals on the WTA Tour, taking home two titles. She also has a career-high ranking of World No. 33.

Linette discussed Iga Swiatek in an interview with Sport.pl, claiming that when she first saw her, she knew Swiatek had an "X factor" that would help her win many Grand Slam titles.

She also addressed her relationship with the three-time Grand Slam winner, stating that she likes her despite the fact that they rarely see each other.

"I remember that when I first saw Iga, I immediately felt that she had this X factor, and the question was no longer when she would win the Grand Slam, but how many she would win. And when it comes to relationships, you ask, do I like her in private? Yes, I like Iga, although we rarely have the opportunity to see each other. Each of us spends time with our team. Such a sport," Linette said.

When asked how she feels about becoming the Polish No. 1 at some point, the Pole stated it would be a hectic job since the bar has been set very high.

"It depends on the perspective, because to be number one now, I would have to overtake Iga, who is number one in the world, and before that Agnieszka, who was number two. Admit that the bar has been set very high. I am not sorry, because I see how much they have achieved. I have a very realistic approach to this topic. You have to earn the number one and you have to have better results," she added.

"It would certainly be an attraction" - Magda Linette on facing Iga Swiatek

Magda Linette pictured during a tournament.

The World No. 48 discussed how she would feel about facing Iga Swiatek on the court, stating that it would be an attraction for tennis fans and journalists and that she hopes to play the 21-year-old soon.

"For tennis fans, journalists and commentators, it would certainly be an attraction. On the court, Iga is, for me, first and foremost, another number one with whom I have to stand and play a match. We haven't had a chance to meet yet, but hopefully we'll play in some later phase of the tournament," Linette said.

