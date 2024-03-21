"I was incredibly nervous before the match, probably had to do with my mom" - Naomi Osaka on playing at Miami Open in front of her family

Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the Miami Open, defeating Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-3, 6-4 in the opening-round encounter on Wednesday (March 20). The Japanese star was cheered on by her sister and mother during the contest, a fact that was brought up during the post-match press conference.

Responding to a question, Osaka joked that her mother’s presence made her “nervous”. However, she added that her past experience at the tournament helped her settle the nerves and she went into autopilot soon after.

"I don't know. My mom and my sister were here," Naomi Osaka said. "To be honest, I was incredibly nervous before the match, so I don't know, probably had to do with my mom."

"But yeah, I feel like going into the match I just knew that I have played well here before, and if anything, I can count on, I guess, my reflexes hopefully doing something," she added. "I really think I didn't need to rely on that as a crutch."

Looking back at her performance in the match positively, Osaka said it was the best that she was hitting the ball since her return to the Tour earlier this year.

"I honestly came out probably playing or swinging the best that I have in, I guess, since I have been back," the Japanese said.

Osaka is notably a former Miami Open finalist. She had reached the summit clash at the WTA 1000 tournament back in 2022, going down 6-4, 6-0 against Iga Swiatek.

"I just tried to really focus on myself" - Naomi Osaka after beating Elisabetta Cocciaretto in Miami Open 1R

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Naomi Osaka after their Miami Open first-round encounter.

Naomi Osaka also heaped praise on her Miami Open first-round opponent, saying she possesses really solid groundstrokes off both wings.

"Keys, well, just honestly I think I played my game," Naomi Osaka said. "I have never played her before, but she was honestly, like, really good at forehands and backhands too."

The Japanese player said she tried to stay focused on herself, which she felt was key to her winning the contest.

"I just tried to stay really - I don't know how to describe it. Just really focused on myself, yeah," she added.

Osaka will next take on Elina Svitolina for a place in the third of the Miami Open. The Ukrainian, who has been seeded 15th at this year’s tournament, received a bye in the opening round.

