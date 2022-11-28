"I intended to defend my integrity" - When Rafael Nadal sued French minister who accused him of doping

Rafael Nadal, who is renowned for his good-natured and effervescent spirit on and off the court, does not hesitate to take the attack to the opposition when the situation so demands.

Nadal, who was accused of doping by Roselyne Bachelot, sued the former French sports minister back in 2017 after she claimed he had faked an injury to hide a positive dope test five years earlier.

I don't support the current thing 🐊 @goatkovic2021 In 2016 former French sports minister Roselyne Bachelot on television accused Rafael Nadal of testing positive for a banned substance in 2012 and serving a 'silent ban' through a 6-month injury layoff that lasted till early 2013 to cover it up. 4/6 In 2016 former French sports minister Roselyne Bachelot on television accused Rafael Nadal of testing positive for a banned substance in 2012 and serving a 'silent ban' through a 6-month injury layoff that lasted till early 2013 to cover it up. 4/6

While explaining why he chose to pursue legal options, the Spaniard stated unequivocally that he intended to defend his image, integrity, and the values he stood for.

"I intended not only to defend my integrity and my image as an athlete but also the values I have defended all my career," he asserted.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from the 2012 London Olympic Games citing a knee injury after having been chosen to be the flag bearer for his country and missed the rest of the season.

After a seven-month hiatus, Nadal made a comeback in February 2013 after finishing as the runner-up at the Chile Open before registering title wins at Indian Wells, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, and Flushing Meadows.

Following Roselyne Bachelot's explosive claims during the course of a television interview in 2016, the tennis star decided to opt for the legal route while also writing to the ITF to make all his dope test results public.

Olly 🎾🇬🇧 @Olly_Tennis_



Rafa took the money and donated it, in its entirety, to a French charity.



move. On this day in 2017, Rafa Nadal wins his defamation case against former French sports minister Roselyne Bachelot, after she accused him of doping, during his 7 month break, in 2012.Rafa took the money and donated it, in its entirety, to a French charity.move. On this day in 2017, Rafa Nadal wins his defamation case against former French sports minister Roselyne Bachelot, after she accused him of doping, during his 7 month break, in 2012. Rafa took the money and donated it, in its entirety, to a French charity. 🐐 move. https://t.co/NLMqbuJZ5e

The ITF stopped short of acceding to the specific request but declared that the former World No. 1 had never failed a dope test. As promised, he donated the entire amount of money earned from the damages (€12,000) to a French charity after winning the defamation case.

"A part of my life left with him" - Rafael Nadal on what it felt like when Roger Federer retired

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Tennis fans the world over were left teary-eyed after the Laver Cup doubles match in which Rafael Nadal partnered Roger Federer, who was playing his last professional match.

The two legends were seen weeping uncontrollably while also holding hands in what was a poignant moment that captured the bond that the two friends and rivals shared.

Over the course of an exhibition tour in Argentina, Nadal told reporters that it was an emotional moment as the man he admired, rivaled, and shared beautiful moments with was leaving the game for good.

"Someone I have admired, who I have rivaled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving. In that sense, all those moments, those feelings you have before playing a final of a grand slam, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air before those matches. It was different from other matches," he said.

"You know you’re not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him [when he retired]. It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes