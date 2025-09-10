"I am very jealous" - Madison Keys gets real about one 'wild' thing at US Open that took her by surprise

The current World No. 6, Madison Keys, faced a first-round loss at her 2025 US Open tournament run from the former World No. 51, Mexican player, Renata Zarazua. Keys shared her light-hearted thoughts on the contrast between the experiences of professional players, celebrities, and influencers at the US Open, along with what surprised her.

Apart from her singles competition, Madison Keys also participated in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles championships alongside Frances Tiafoe, the former ATP World No. 10. The duo was defeated in the round of 16 by Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud.

The Rock Island, Illinois, native recently appeared on 'The Player's Box Podcast' with current World No. 7 Jessica Pegula, along with fellow players Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk. During the podcast, Keys compared the experience of the celebrities and influencers at the US Open to hers as a professional player.

"Our perspective of the US Open and then watching all of them is like the wildest thing to me. It looks so fun. Also like seeing how they get to all like get dressed up and look really cute and it's like an event. I think, I actually am like very jealous of it because I'm like packing my bag the night before and I'm like I'm so nervous," Keys shared (32:37 onwards).

Madison Keys has won 10 WTA career singles titles.

Madison Keys reflects on her 2025 season expectations while highlighting the longevity of a single season

Madison Keys at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 8 - Source: Getty

During her interview with Sports Illustrated's Pat Benson in August 2025, Madison Keys shared her thoughts on her season in which she won her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open by defeating the current World No.1, Aryna Sabalenka.

"Started on a very, very big high. I think it's definitely been a different experience for me. Having won my very first Slam. So far, I feel like I really managed the new expectations and the pressure that's kind of come with that."

She continued,

"Done a pretty good job. I definitely want more. I would love to kind of end on the same high note that I started the year on. But the season is really long."

At the 2025 Wimbledon Championship, Keys surpassed Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse, and then the former World No. 32, Serbian player, Olga Danilovic. Her run came to a halt with a third-round loss to Laura Siegemund.

